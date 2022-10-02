The Parramatta Eels have fallen at the final hurdle in their quest to break a 36-year premiership drought, falling 28 points to 12 in the grand final against the Penrith Panthers. Here are their player ratings.

1. Clint Gutherson - 6.5/10

Gutherson was one of the Eels best, despite a couple of mistakes - but it was mistakes which more or less summed up the grand final for the Eels as they struggled to get into the contest and then became overwhelmed by the pressure applied from the other side of the park.

Despite that, Gutherson scored a consolation try and worked hard all game.

2. Maika Sivo - 4.5

Sivo's night unfortunately was defined by dropping a ball within a metre of the tryline that would have given the Eels a glimmer of hope during the second half.

He was otherwise shut down excellently by the Panthers, and while some good runs save it from being a total failure, it was a tough game for Sivo.

3. Will Penisini - 5

Penisini was one of the better players on the park for the Eels, running hard with the ball in hand and throwing a couple of offloads, as well as looking threatening in the opening exchanges.

Unfortunately, four missed tackles mar his evening.

4. Bailey Simonsson - 5

Simonsson finished the night in agony with a shoulder or pectoral injury that could ruin a badly-needed pre-season as he pushes to win a permanent spot in Brad Arthur's side back next season.

Ran for 143 metres when he was on the park, although a chunk of that came in a single carry.

5. Waqa Blake - 3.5

Blake was strong enough running the football, but unfortunately, his issues in defence came back to bite the Eels.

Add to that a simple error coming out of trouble which heaped more pressure back on his team, and it's clear to see why he has ended up as poorly scored as he has been.

6. Dylan Brown - 5

Brown tried hard, but struggled to have any real impact on the game despite his 146 metres. Was also looking to be expansive early in the game, but struggled to make the most of any opportunity he was given - not that there were many. Missed five tackles as well.

7. Mitchell Moses - 5

Moses was given absolutely no time or space by the best defensive outfit in the competition. He was caught out defensively a few times as well and while he tried hard, that isn't going to cut it in the biggest match of the season against one of the best teams this competition has ever seen.

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard - 4

It wouldn't be unfair to say Campbell-Gillard completely went missing during the decider. A poor first stint was followed by a bit more action in the second, but he only wound up with 84 metres - nowhere near enough to make anything approaching a difference on the game.

9. Reed Mahoney - 6

Mahoney worked himself to a standstill for the blue and gold ahead of switching to Belmore next season. Wound up leading the tackle charts at a very high efficiency and also showed moments of creativity.

10. Junior Paulo - 4

Like his front row partner, Paulo went missing for the biggest game of the season. He did crack the 100-metre barrier, but most of that came once the game was gone during the second stint on the park.

11. Shaun Lane - 6

Lane was one of the best for Parramatta, making 136 metres and looking a threat at times with the football, although he was well contained by Penrith given just how good his form of late has been.

12. Isaiah Papali'i - 6.5

Papali'i was immense in his final game for Parramatta, and while he missed some tackles at the back end, that was down to fatigue after trying and trying again to spark something.

Wound up with 130 metres, but also created some headaches with five tackle breaks.

17. Marata Niukore - 3.5

Niukore was promoted into the starting side yet again by Brad Arthur, but had next to no impact on the game, winding up with just 41 metres to his name by the time it was all said and done.

13. Ryan Matterson - 6.5

Matterson was injected into the game with the idea that he would be able to flip the momentum after 20 minutes, but try as he might, that just wasn't going to happen against the Penrith machine.

He did make 146 metres though.

14. Nathan Brown - 4.5

Brad Arthur refused to use his bench anymore than he had to, and given the fatigue of the game, it was a somewhat odd call. Nathan Brown wasn't able to have any aggression or impact on the game either during the minutes he was on, unable to get into a rhythm as he finished with just 59 metres.

15. Jakob Arthur - 5

Arthur was handed just a couple of minutes at the back end of the contest, but did cross for a consolation try.

16. Oregon Kaufusi - 5

Oregon Kaufusi's time at Parramatta also comes to a miserable end. He got just 26 minutes of game time, and was powerless to do much about the momentum of the contest, running for only 46 metres.

Total: 85.5/170