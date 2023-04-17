The NRL is under pressure to censor Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould, as rival clubs are seemingly annoyed by the invincibility the icon has for his comments throughout the game.

Working for both the Bulldogs and Channel Nine, 'Gus' has never been shy of making his opinion known on either live commentary or one of his many shows on the network.

While he is not the only media personality working for a club he is certainly the most outspoken, most recently shown with his comments on Joseph Suaalii's defection to rugby.

The Sydney Morning Herald also reports that multiple clubs want Gould and the Bulldogs to face breach notices for his comments throughout both social media and broadcasting.

While every NRL team and their representatives, be that coaches, players or officials are subject to NRL guidelines when facing the media Gould has always been bulletproof.

With this potential double standard by the NRL, who are often more than happy to fine coaches for comments post-match, the attention has now turned to the league to take a stance on Gould.

Gould has been skating on thin ice recently, openly commenting on open investigations by the NRL, especially in regard to an alleged hip-drop by his fellow Bulldog Jacob Preston leading to claims of bias.

If the NRL decides to leave him be they will have a much harder time fining rival clubs in the future, with many taking stock of all Gould's comments.

Clubs will attempt to present their evidence of Gould as a deterrent if the league tries to fine them for any comments says reports from The Sydney Morning Herald.

With Gould claiming that "I fear no one" he may be forced to reconsider his openness in the media if the NRL does decide to come down on the 65-year-old as many clubs desire.

With growing concerns on the matter from rival club officials, we now wait for Andrew Abdo and the NRL to decide if they will come down on Gus for his constant criticism of the game and its officials.