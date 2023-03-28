Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has added his voice to the list of names calling for Sydney Roosters star Joseph Suaalii to exit the NRL immediately.

It was confirmed over the weekend that the star back, who is lining up in the centres this year for the tri-colours, will join Rugby Australia in 2025 on a three-year deal.

That will make him eligible for arguably the two biggest events an Australian player can receive in the 15-man code, being a British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, and a World Cup on home soil in 2027.

Despite never playing rugby union at a professional level, Suaalii played the sport in his youth, and was rated as one of the best young stars in the game before being snagged by the NRL, where he played junior representative football with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He then made the switch to the Sydney Roosters, who abided in his request by providing a contract that had an out clause at the end of every season.

Suaalii took up his player options through to the end of 2024, but won't hang around after that, with the timing of his rugby union-bound announcement suggesting some frustration at his path continuing to be blocked towards the number one jumper at the club. It was only weeks ago that club, state and national captain James Tedesco extended his time at Bondi until at least the end of 2025.

Suaalii's signing in rugby union has led to plenty of code war debates, with even Australian Rugby League Comission chairman Peter V'Landys suggesting Suaalii would ultimately return to the NRL after becoming "terribly bored."

Gould, speaking on 100% Footy on Monday evening, said he should be made to exit the NRL now, with his next 18 months set to be a promotional vehicle for the sport he will wind up in.

“Every time he scores a try. Every time he does something in our game people are going to refer to the fact that he's going to rugby,” Gould said on 100% Footy.

“Why do we need that? Go now. Don't let the door hit you on the arse on the way out. Go. Go now. Gone. He's made his decision. You sign a contract for rugby 18 months before his league contract ends.

“You can't sign with any other rugby league club in that time. He can only sign somewhere else. He's made his decision. I have nothing against the kid. I've loved having him in the NRL. He's a tremendous athlete and is great for the game. But he's decided to be a rugby player. Bye bye. Off you go.”

Suaalii is unlikely to be the last NRL player targeted by rugby union, with a host of players on a hitlist for the sport as they look to build for the World Cup on home soil and restore public interest in the code.