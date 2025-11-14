Seven separate NRL teams have won the race to have the most matches on free-to-air television in 2026, with them scheduled to have 12 of their 24 matches shown by Channel Nine.

The 2025 premiers, the Brisbane Broncos, will have five of their first six matches on free-to-air and will enter next season with the hopes of going back-to-back before veterans Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt hang up the boots on their playing careers.

At the other end of the scale, the New Zealand Warriors have just two matches on free-to-air, while the Gold Coast Titans fare the worst of the Australian clubs with two, followed by the Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons with six.

Here is the full list, and how many games each team will play on free-to-air TV in 2026.

Brisbane Broncos: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 15, 17, 20, 26, 27 (Total: 12)

Canberra Raiders: Rounds 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16 (Total: 9)

Canterbury Bulldogs: Rounds 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 (Total: 12)

Cronulla Sharks: Rounds 4, 9, 13, 21, 23, 26 (Total: 6)

Gold Coast Titans: Rounds 15, 23 (Total: 2)

Manly Sea Eagles: Rounds 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 13, 14, 21 (Total: 8)

Melbourne Storm: Rounds 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26 (Total: 12)

Newcastle Knights: Rounds 2, 5, 6, 16, 17, 18 (Total 6)

New Zealand Warriors: Rounds 11, 19 (Total: 2)

North Queensland Cowboys: Rounds 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 19, 20, 22, 23 (Total: 9)

Parramatta Eels: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 10, 11, 17, 21, 22, 25, 26 (Total: 12)

Penrith Panthers: Rounds 1, 5, 6, 7, 10, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 (Total: 12)

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Rounds 1, 2, 5, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 24, 27 (Total: 11)

St George Illawarra Dragons: Rounds 1, 3, 8, 16, 23, 24 (Total: 6)

Sydney Roosters: Rounds 2, 4, 8, 14, 15, 17, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 (Total: 12)

The Dolphins: Rounds 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 18, 20, 25 (Total: 12)

Wests Tigers: Rounds 6, 8, 9, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 25, 27 (Total: 10)