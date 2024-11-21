The NRL have released their fixture list for the 2025 season, with every team to play eight opposition teams twice across their 24 games.

While some teams will no doubt be up in arms about their double-ups, others will certainly be looking forward to an easier path to the 2025 finals.

Here is who your team will be playing twice throughout the 2025 campaign.

FULL 2025 NRL DRAW

Brisbane Broncos: Roosters, Cowboys, Dolphins, Warriors, Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Titans, Storm

Canberra Raiders: Warriors, Sea Eagles, Eels, Titans, Dolphins, Tigers, Knights, Dragons

Canterbury Bulldogs: Dragons, Titans, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Broncos, Roosters, Panthers

Cronulla Sharks: Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Knights, Storm, Roosters, Dragons

Gold Coast Titans: Bulldogs, Knights, Dolphins, Raiders, Cowboys, Broncos, Tigers, Warriors

Manly Sea Eagles: Cowboys, Warriors, Raiders, Eels, Storm, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers

Melbourne Storm: Eels, Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Cowboys, Roosters, Broncos

Newcastle Knights: Tigers, Dolphins, Titans, Sharks, Warriors, Eels, Panthers, Raiders

New Zealand Warriors: Raiders, Sea Eagles, Tigers, Broncos, Knights, Dragons, Dolphins, Titans

North Queensland Cowboys: Sea Eagles, Sharks, Broncos, Panthers, Titans, Tigers, Storm, Dolphins

Parramatta Eels: Storm, Tigers, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers

Penrith Panthers: Roosters, Storm, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Knights, Eels, Tigers, Bulldogs

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Dolphins, Dragons, Sharks, Panthers Roosters, Bulldogs, Storm, Broncos,

St George Illawarra Dragons: Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Eels, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders

Sydney Roosters: Broncos, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Dolphins, Bulldogs, Sharks, Storm

The Dolphins: Knights, Broncos, Titans, Raiders, Roosters, Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers: Knights, Eels, Warriors, Cowboys, Panthers, Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles