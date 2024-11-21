The NRL have released their fixture list for the 2025 season, with every team to play eight opposition teams twice across their 24 games.
While some teams will no doubt be up in arms about their double-ups, others will certainly be looking forward to an easier path to the 2025 finals.
Here is who your team will be playing twice throughout the 2025 campaign.
Brisbane Broncos: Roosters, Cowboys, Dolphins, Warriors, Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Titans, Storm
Canberra Raiders: Warriors, Sea Eagles, Eels, Titans, Dolphins, Tigers, Knights, Dragons
Canterbury Bulldogs: Dragons, Titans, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Broncos, Roosters, Panthers
Cronulla Sharks: Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Knights, Storm, Roosters, Dragons
Gold Coast Titans: Bulldogs, Knights, Dolphins, Raiders, Cowboys, Broncos, Tigers, Warriors
Manly Sea Eagles: Cowboys, Warriors, Raiders, Eels, Storm, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers
Melbourne Storm: Eels, Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Cowboys, Roosters, Broncos
Newcastle Knights: Tigers, Dolphins, Titans, Sharks, Warriors, Eels, Panthers, Raiders
New Zealand Warriors: Raiders, Sea Eagles, Tigers, Broncos, Knights, Dragons, Dolphins, Titans
North Queensland Cowboys: Sea Eagles, Sharks, Broncos, Panthers, Titans, Tigers, Storm, Dolphins
Parramatta Eels: Storm, Tigers, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Dragons, Raiders, Knights, Panthers
Penrith Panthers: Roosters, Storm, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Knights, Eels, Tigers, Bulldogs
South Sydney Rabbitohs: Dolphins, Dragons, Sharks, Panthers Roosters, Bulldogs, Storm, Broncos,
St George Illawarra Dragons: Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Eels, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders
Sydney Roosters: Broncos, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Dolphins, Bulldogs, Sharks, Storm
The Dolphins: Knights, Broncos, Titans, Raiders, Roosters, Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers: Knights, Eels, Warriors, Cowboys, Panthers, Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles