A stunning comeback from the Brisbane Broncos, and almost 14 minutes of extra time was required for the Red Hill-based side to book a week off in a stunning qualifying final against the Canberra Raiders.

The Raiders looked to have the game well in hand midway through the second half, leading 28 points to 12 at one point, before the Broncos ran on three tries in a seven-minute period to close the gap to just two points.

Reece Walsh, who earlier spent ten minutes in the sin bin only managed to convert one of those tries, before the Raiders appeared to hang on to the death.

Walsh himself has a shot at a two-point field goal that hit the crossbar with around three minutes to go, before he had another crack in the final play of the game.

The field goal though saw Zac Hosking run through his leg, leading to a penalty goal from ten metres out right in front which led to golden point.

The first five minutes of extra time saw just one field goal attempt, with Jamal Fogarty falling short of the posts on a long-range one, while Brisbane had two opportunities to score, but couldn't cross the line.

Fogarty and Walsh would both have attempts at field goal in the next five minutes, but neither came close, with Walsh charged down and Fogarty missing to the left.

In the final full set for the Raiders before the first ten minutes of extra time elapsed, the Raiders went to set up for a field goal, only to play a trick shot to the left where Simi Sasagi was tackled, with a touch off Brisbane causing six again for the Raiders with 26 seconds remaining.

As the Raiders set up again, an intercept would see the Broncos come up with it, and the game went to golden point after a full ten minutes without points.

The unlimited golden point started with sets in each direction, before the Raiders threw a bomb into the air from Jamal Fogarty. In the ensuing challenge, the ball was batted backwards, and Jamal Fogarty would appear to ice the game, only for the bunker to rule a knock on off Jed Stuart in the contest.

In the next set, the Broncos only managed to get to about 30 metres out, before a ball was passed back to Ben Hunt who iced a long-range field goal that barely snuck over the crossbar to take the win.

Earlier in the contest, it had been the Broncos starting well, scoring the first try through Kotoni Staggs in just the third minute, before the first of two 40/20s from Walsh had Brisbane seemingly looking for another try.

The Raiders, who had been sloppy early, eventually managed to get into the game on the back of Brisbane throwing a forward pass and Ben Hunt being penalised for backchat, with Hudson Young scoring off a Jamal Fogarty grubber.

Young would then return the favour with a grubber for Sebastian Kris which saw Canberra take the lead, before a run of possession and six agains for Brisbane saw them answer back, with Deine Mariner making it 12 points a piece.

Canberra fullback Kaeo Weekes scored the final try of the first half, with Brisbane held up from levelling the game again on the siren.

Things didn't get any better after the break for the visitors, with Weekes going 100 metres to score off a dropped ball.

A push and shove, with a head but from Walsh that will leave him concerned about the judiciary results tomorrow morning, leading to sin bins for Hudson Young and Reece Walsh.

Brisbane would go down to 11 just minutes later with Carrigan also to sweat on the match review committee after a high shot.

Ethan Strange scored next, making the lead 16 with just 25 minutes to go, but once Walsh came back onto the field, it was all Brisbane as Walsh, Josiah Karapani and Gehamat Shibasaki all scored tries to take the game to within two points.

Match summary

Canberra Raiders 28 (Tries: Hudson Young, Sebastian Kris, Kaeo Weekes [2], Ethan Strange; Conversions: Jamal Fogarty 4/5; 1-point field goals: Jamal Fogarty 0/1; 2-point field goals: Jamal Fogarty 0/1) defeated by Brisbane Broncos 29 (Tries: Kotoni Staggs, Deine Mariner, Reece Walsh, Josiah Karapani, Gehamat Shibasaki; Conversions: Reece Walsh 3/5; Penalty goals: Reece Walsh 1/1; 1-point field goals: Ben Hunt 1/1, Reece Walsh 0/1; 2-point field goals: Reece Walsh 0/2)