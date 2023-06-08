Some big names will be missing this week, creating havoc among the tipping and NRL SuperCoach communities.

As if things were challenging enough already, you have teams like the North Queensland Cowboys turning a 48-point drubbing from the Tigers around in two weeks to put 45 on the Melbourne Storm - a feat that hasn't been achieved in 20 years.

Regardless of circumstances, the silver lining to injuries and stand-downs is that lower grade players often get their crack at first grade.

Round 15: Tips and SuperCoach Notes

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Thursday 8th June 7:50pm | Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Why the Titans will win: While the Titans managed to throw away another double-digits lead against the fancied Rabbitohs, fans must be buoyed by the fact that they're not struggling to score points. With AJ Brimson a timely return, the Titans will be bolstered by Sam Verrills starting after easing his way back last week. The Gold Coast will enjoy the home field advantage as well as a balanced, versatile bench.

Why the Tigers will win: The Tigers went oh-so-close to upsetting the cruising Raiders last start, with an inspirational 19 points put on in less than 10 minutes to take the lead. While frustrating to comprehend, Tigers fans will be lifted by the NRL referees boss Graham Annesley acknowledging that one of the Raiders' tries should not have been allowed. Wests are a considerably tighter outfit than the team that started the year, particularly defensively.

Fansided tip: Tigers by 4

SuperCoach notes: Only owned by 3.1%, John Bateman ($642K) is a solid keeper proposition, coming off a 102 and with a 3-round average of 83. The Jahream Bula boat has been missed in terms of cash generation, but he's still a good pickup at $570K with a 3-round average of 93.3.

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Friday 9th June 6:00pm | GIO Stadium, Canberra

Why the Raiders will win: Practically all of Canberra will be in attendance for inspirational club captain Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game. The Raiders came through a tough affair with the Tigers last round, the better of the two sides for most of the match before a lapse invited the Tigers back in. The Raiders will be staunch in attack and defense for Croker's big day, and will be too strong at home.

Why the Warriors will win: Shaun Johnson was written off by many, coming into the 2023 season but has been one of the form players of the competition. Two vintage solo tries from SJ last week showed how he can carry the team on his back and get them onto the front foot. The Warriors have been traveling well this year, and there's nothing better than spoiling your opposition's party day. The Raiders will be assuming this one will be in the bag and could be ambushed.

Fansided tip: Raiders by 13

SuperCoach notes: Addin Fonua-Blake has been motoring along and averaging 81 over the past five matches. Even without the Origin shadow, he's in the top three FRF's in the game at the moment. With Nathan Cleary out for 6-7 weeks, Shaun Johnson could be a smoky replacement for the 91% of teams that aren't currently carrying him. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been dynamic of late, finding the try-line regularly and averaging 87.7 over the past three rounds. Pasami Saulo ($283K) has a BE of -17 coming into this game, and is averaging close to 39 of late.

Manly Sea Eagles vs The Dolphins

Friday 9th June 8:00pm | 4 Pines Park, Sydney

Why the Sea Eagles will win: While The Dolphins have lost Anthony Milford and Jarrod Wallace, the Sea Eagles at home will be boosted by the return of Tom Trbojevic who has been cleared by the NRL to play. Fresh off the bye, Manly will be wanting Josh Schuster to be fit and ready, and he has been named again this week. The Silvertails flogged the Raiders a few weeks ago, but then fell to the Knights. With DCE back in the driver's seat, they should get the job done.

Why The Dolphins will win: Getting Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jeremy Marshall-King back will give the Redcliffe-based team some much needed strike power. The Dolphins were humbled last week against the Warriors, but The Hammer and JMK have been arguably their two best players this year. Kodi Nikorima has been in good touch at the back and will help steer the side around in the five-eighth position.

Fansided tip: Sea Eagles by 6

SuperCoach notes: If Josh Schuster can stay fit, he's a real NRLSC gem. His BE this week is -32 and he's only priced at $394K with 5/8 and 2RF coverage. He has a 3-round average of 59.3.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Saturday 10th June 3:00pm | Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney

Why the Dragons will win: For the Rabbitohs, there's no Latrell Mitchell, no Jai Arrow, no Cameron Murray, no Tom Burgess and Cody Walker had some injury concerns during the week. Last week, the Dragons were within striking distance of taking down the comp-leading Penrith Panthers and just missed out. They look considerably better under interim coach Ryan Carr, and at Kogarah can lift for their long-suffering fans.

Why the Rabbitohs will win: The points South Sydney conceded to the Titans last round were high, but in short bursts. When the Rabbitohs clicked into gear, they scored 8 tries, averaging a try every 7 minutes. Despite big name outs, the Rabbitohs are still a premiership-contending team. Blake Taafe is no Latrell, but he is a solid Dylan Edwards-like fullback, and Souths will welcome back Siliva Havili who offers strength and versatility.

Fansided tip: Rabbitohs by 4

SuperCoach notes: With a 3-round average of 60, averaging under 50 minutes per game, Jacob Liddle has been dynamic and has a BE of -14 this week. Daniel Suluka-Fifita could be a decent cheapie pickup at $266K. He plays around 30 minutes and has a PPM of 1.2. With the absence of some big name forwards, he could have that bench spot cemented for a little while.

Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights

Saturday 10th June 5:30pm | Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Why the Broncos will win: The Broncos will be looking forward to their first bye of the season next week and will want to go into it with their 11th win. They are flying this year, and with yet another Suncorp Stadium game under lights, they will be incredible hard to stop. With Origin-winger Selwyn Cobbo back, they are at full strength.

Why the Knights will win: The Knights are fresh off last week's bye, and only a week before easily dismantled the Sea Eagles who had accounted for the hot-streak Canberra Raiders in Round 12. Kalyn Ponga will be burning after losing his Origin fullback position to Reece Walsh, who he comes up against this week. It could be a season-game for Ponga who will know just how hard it will be to regain that representative honour with Walsh in stellar touch.

Fansided tip: Broncos by 20

SuperCoach notes: While he's priced accordingly, Herbie Farnworth easily passes the eye test every week. He's in rare form and has a 3-round average of 72.3. After Queensland took the honours in Game One, it's hard to see Kalyn Ponga getting his position back and that should mean full availability for the Knights. He's returned to the fullback role which means he's not defending up in the line. As such, there is a lower risk of head injury in defence and he could spend the rest of the year firing to lift the Knights into the finals.

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

Saturday 10th June 7:35pm | Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Why the Roosters will win: The Panthers will be without Nathan Cleary for 6-7 weeks - giving opposition teams in this period a huge advantage. The Roosters will get Daniel Tupou back on the wing, and alongside Corey Allan will have a huge height and jumping advantage over Sunia Turuva and Izack Tago. While they weren't perfect last week, the Roosters will have taken confidence out of their comeback win against the Bulldogs.

Why the Panthers will win: It's long been touted as a strong system with depth, and the Panthers will still fire without Cleary. Jack Cogger is no rookie, and will have clear instructions on how to lead the team around. Jarome Luai has been a conversation point and will want to prove to the doubters that he still deserves his five-eighth role in the NSW squad. Penrith are the best defensive team in the competition, while the Roosters are surprisingly the worst attacking team, based on points scored/conceded.

Fansided tip: Penrith by 6

SuperCoach notes: He's only $286K, but Jack Cogger will likely wear the number 7 in Cleary's absence, despite a few other contenders. Moses Leota has a 3-round average of 53 in 40 minutes, and posted a 1.9PPM last week. He's at his aggressive, dynamic best. With Brandon Smith out until R19/R20, Jake Turpin ($266K) will get the lion's share of dummy half work.

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

Sunday 11th June 4:05pm | AAMI Park, Melbourne

Why the Storm will win: Coming off the bye, it's likely the Storm were complacent against the Cowboys who had been diabolical of late. They conceded a whopping 45 points in their loss last week and that won't sit well with any of them, particularly coach Craig Bellamy. After putting away the Broncos and Dolphins most previously, the Storm were looking good and it is rare that they dish up a poor performance consecutively.

Why the Sharks will win: Their loss to a red-hot Broncos side was not ideal, but it wasn't a flogging. One particular statistic that the Sharks will be keen to address is the fact that they have not beaten a top 8 side this year, so the chance to silence the critics has to be this week. Nicho Hynes will see this match as his best opportunity to secure the NSW halfback position after Nathan Cleary suffered a hamstring injury, so look for him to step up considerably.

Fansided tip: Storm by 8

SuperCoach notes: Not a lot of NRLSC relevance for the Sharks this week, but for the Storm, Eliesa Katoa has a 3-round average of 73.7, well above his 2022 average of 62. If this patch is a point-fest, expect Nick Meaney ($683K) to potentially tonne-up. He's been one of the Storm's most consistent effort players all year.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels

Monday 12th June 4:00pm | Accor Stadium, Sydney

Why the Bulldogs will win: The Bulldogs were unlucky not to get over the top of the Roosters last week, going down by one in a match filled with contentious decisions on both sides of the paddock. They will be relieved to see Reed Mahoney back, after he missed the majority of last week's game, forced out by the HIA. Also, Jacob Kiraz's injury is not as bad as first thought and he's been named on the wing. The Eels will officially be without Dylan Brown who has been one of Parramatta's better players in a roller-coaster season.

Why the Eels will win: Mitchell Moses has been identified by Phil Gould as 'next in line' to the NSW halfback position, despite close competition from Adam Reynolds and Nicho Hynes. He will be in everything throughout this match, wanting his fingerprints on a big win. In another boost for the Eels, Reagan Campbell-Gillard will return from injury and look to stamp some authority on a weakened Bulldogs pack.

Fansided tip: Eels by 7

SuperCoach notes: He may be in line to head into Origin camp, but Mitchell Moses has a 5-round average of 86 and tends to score even higher when halves partner Dylan Brown is out of the team. He's a chance of going huge this weekend. For the Bulldogs, Karl Oloapu has not been bad, but hasn't really made the five-eighth role his own. Coach Cameron Ciraldo has started blooding young Khaled Rajab ($200K) into the utility role and he may get some time in the five-eighth position if Oloapu stumbles.

