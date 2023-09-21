The NRL are exploring accommodation options for the Las Vegas season opener next year as they look to avoid housing players along the strip.

The NRL 2024 season will kick off with a doubleheader on Saturday March 2, with the Manly Sea Eagles taking on the South Sydney Rabbitohs, followed by the Sydney Roosters against the Brisbane Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

It is currently reported that the NRL will look to house the Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs and Broncos at Resorts World just outside of Las Vegas.

The plan aims to keep players out of trouble during their time in Las Vegas, whilst it is also financially beneficial for the NRL to house players away from the main strip.

However, chief sports writer for the Sydney Morning Herald, Andrew Webster, believes the NRL's plan will not eliminate any distractions.

"Where they are staying is three kilometres from the strip and I'm pretty sure they've got things such as taxis and Ubers," Webster told SEN.

"If players want to find trouble, they will find it.

"The onus is on the players to be grown-ups and to know that they are representing the game on foreign turf.

"Do the right thing."

The Vegas opener is part of a five-year plan for the NRL to break into the American sports market, with Webster believing the announcement has been taken well by NRL fans.

"I was a little bit skeptical but what I can tell you is that more than 10,000 tickets have already been sold," Webster said.

"There were initial concerns that they were only going to get 10,000 tickets and they've already hit it by mid-September.

"It's a great result by the NRL because they still haven't really though about how they are going to market it yet."