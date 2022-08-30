The NRL’s Match Review Committee has come under fire following the Sydney Roosters’ heated clash with the Melbourne Storm last weekend after a number of controversial incidents seemingly escaped scrutiny – including what looked to be an elbow from Storm five-eight Cameron Munster on Roosters half Sam Walker.

After being tackled following a line-break, Munster appeared to elbow Walker in the face as he attempted to get up for a quick play-the-ball.

The incident resulted in social media outrage, but while replays didn’t look great, the MRC confirmed they had examined the incident.

“In (the MRC’s) view, there wasn’t sufficient force in the incident to warrant the laying of the charge,” said NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley in his weekly press conference.

We going to ignore this elbow from Munster on Walker? #NRLstormroosters pic.twitter.com/SRCeKv5hOu — Matt Vandenberg (@M1D3V) August 26, 2022

“What the MRC looked at here – Cameron is trying to get up and play the ball quickly. There is no doubt he makes a movement that is unnecessary towards Walker. But their view is his arm largely fell on the shoulder and chest, maybe with some glancing contact to the face as opposed to (force) directly down on the head.

“It can look different from one angle to another.”

Though Annesley agreed with the MRC’s ruling on the matter, he also confirmed he wouldn’t have been opposed to Munster receiving a charge for unnecessary contact. Munster was only issued with a ‘concerning act notice’.