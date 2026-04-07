Lorenzo Talataina is on the verge of realising a lifelong dream, with the Parramatta youngster emerging as a shock first-grade contender after Jonah Pezet was struck down with a hamstring complaint during the Easter Monday clash with the Wests Tigers.

The Daily Telegraph's Brent Read reported Pezet is set to undergo scans that are widely expected to rule him out of Sunday's clash against the Gold Coast Titans, blowing the door wide open for the teenager to make his NRL debut.

Talataina signed a contract extension with the Parramatta Eels until the end of the 2028 season, currently a development contracted player before joining the top 30 next season, as he is anticipated to earn a place in the Eels 22-man squad when selections are announced Tuesday afternoon.

Should the scans deliver the feared verdict on Pezet, the youngster could become a genuine debutant.

The five-eighth has made three NSW Cup appearances this season, showing why he earned the SG Ball Player of the Year award last season and took the side to an SG Ball Grand Final.