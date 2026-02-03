The NRL have confirmed a series of rule changes for 2026, but scrapped the proposed changes to kick-offs.

Kick-off rule changes were set to see a team conceding a try have the option of being able to kick-off or receive, but after club complaints over changing the fabric of the game, the NRL and ARLC have elected not to proceed with the proposal.

Instead, teams conceding a try will continue to kick-off.

The ARLC have, however, endorsed the rule change and confirmed it will be trialled at the back-end of the season in games with no bearing on the finals.

Four other rule changes have been approved though, with the biggest among them the increase of game day squads to 19.

The NRL and ARLC have confirmed that as part of the change, the interchange cap will continue to remain at eight, and that only four of the six players will be able to be used, however, the move will give clubs greater flexibility to play ready made replacements for early game concussions or suspensions.

In other changes, the NRL have confirmed rules regarding trainers, set restarts and seven-tackle sets have been altered as follows:

Trainer rules – Trainers will be restricted from entering the field of play to prescribed and clearly defined circumstances. This will ensure player safety remains the priority while reducing unnecessary intrusions by Trainers carrying messages.

Interchange rules – Teams may interchange four players, up to eight times per match, from a squad of six players (players 14 to 19 inclusive).

Accidental breach (“zero tackle”) in-goal – There will be no seven-tackle set following a knock-on in-goal by the attacking team.

Restarting the tackle count – For certain infringements beyond the 20-metre line, the tackle count will restart, replacing the current 40-metre threshold.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys revealed legitimate concerns were raised around the kick-off rule change proposals.

“The consultation process was thorough and constructive, and while there was initial support for the kick-off proposal, stakeholders raised legitimate concerns,” he said.

“After weighing that feedback carefully, the Commission determined that it was not in the best interests of the game to proceed with that particular change at this time.

“The changes that are being implemented are intended to build on the success of the 2025 season by enhancing the entertainment value for fans, while also providing additional tactical options for coaches.

“The game is in a brilliant place. The players are producing incredible feats and the fans are responding. These changes will enhance the game further and continue to ensure this is the best and most watched sport in the country.”