With only five games to be played in Round 13, the NRL have elected to not recall either Todd Smith to a job with the whistle, or Gerard Sutton to his seat in the bunker.
The duo were axed from those jobs ahead of Round 12 following a horrid performance in the previous weekend's Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm clash.
As per last weekend's appointments, Todd Smith will only have a game with the flag in hand - the Dolphins and Dragons in Redcliffe - and Gerard Sutton one with the whistle when he travels to Auckland for the Warriors and Broncos.
Origin referee Ashley Klein will only have a bunker appearance this weekend as he readies for the trip to Adelaide, while touch judges Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson also sit out.
Adam Gee, who has been appointed to referee the opening game of the women's Origin series next Thursday night, will have a full week to prepare for that game after being appointed to referee this Thursday's Dolphins and Dragons clash.
Round 13 NRL officials
The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Todd Smith
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Darian Furner
New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Ben Teague