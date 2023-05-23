With only five games to be played in Round 13, the NRL have elected to not recall either Todd Smith to a job with the whistle, or Gerard Sutton to his seat in the bunker.

The duo were axed from those jobs ahead of Round 12 following a horrid performance in the previous weekend's Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm clash.

As per last weekend's appointments, Todd Smith will only have a game with the flag in hand - the Dolphins and Dragons in Redcliffe - and Gerard Sutton one with the whistle when he travels to Auckland for the Warriors and Broncos.

Origin referee Ashley Klein will only have a bunker appearance this weekend as he readies for the trip to Adelaide, while touch judges Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson also sit out.

Adam Gee, who has been appointed to referee the opening game of the women's Origin series next Thursday night, will have a full week to prepare for that game after being appointed to referee this Thursday's Dolphins and Dragons clash.

Round 13 NRL officials

The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Todd Smith

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Darian Furner

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: David Munro and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Ben Teague