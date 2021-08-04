The NRL have confirmed that, even with Queensland still in lockdown, games will continue to be played in South East Queensland for this weekend.

An original three-day lockdown announced for 11 local government areas in south east Queensland has since been extended to the end of this weekend.

The NRL was postponed for 24 hours on Saturday when the lockdown was first announced, before players played the remaining Round 20 games under the strictest biosecurity arrangements ever imposed on the sport.

That will continue this week, with all games now shifted to either CBus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, or Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

It was thought there may have originally been a change in schedule as well, with Thursday night's game on shaky ground.

All eight Round 21 games featured a team who were forced to play on Sunday or Monday as a result of the postponement, meaning a four-day turnaround would be unavoidable.

The Newcastle Knights and Brisbane Broncos game hasn't been moved however, meaning Newcastle will be forced to play on the shortest turnaround in recent memory.

That game was originally supposed to be played at the Sunshine Coast Stadium, however, has now been shifted to Suncorp Stadium, while the match on Sunday between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers was due to be played at Redcliffe, but will now take place on the Gold Coast.

The NRL will be closely monitoring the state of both grounds in the coming weeks, with the season now all but certain to finish in south east Queensland as Sydney's covid crisis continues.

Suncorp Stadium hosted seven games in Round 20, and there were noticeable signs of wear on the turf by Monday evening. It'll be back in action for just three games this weekend, while the Gold Coast will host five.

Full Round 21 fixtures

Thursday, 7:50pm: Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Friday, 6:00pm: Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Friday, 8:05pm: Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Saturday, 3:00pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Saturday, 5:30pm: Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, 7:35pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sunday, 1:50pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday, 4:05pm: Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

All times AEST.