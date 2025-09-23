Ashley Klein and Grant Atkins will continue as the on-field referees during the two NRL preliminary finals this weekend.

The duo kept their spots for last weekend's semi-finals, with Adam Gee and Todd Smith missing out after controlling two of the matches during the first weekend of the knockout rounds.

Long-time finals referee Gerard Sutton was overlooked for the September matches entirely this season.

With Klein and Atkins continuing on-field, Chris Butler remains in charge of both games in the NRL bunker, having controlled two matches during the opening weekend, and two matches last weekend.

There are also no changes to the four officials appointed to the touch lines.

Here are all the appointments for the preliminary finals, as well as the NRLW games this weekend.

NRL preliminary finals

Ashley KleinZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Chris SuttonChris Butler

NRLW preliminary finals

Grant AtkinsMatt Noyen and David MunroChris Butler

Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla SharksReferee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Jake Sutherland and Brayden Hunt

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Rochelle Tamarua

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy