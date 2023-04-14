Dolphins' second-rower Kenneath Bromwich will face at least one week on the sideline for dangerous contact against South Sydney Rabbitohs' winger Taane Milne.

The offence, which occurred during the second half, saw Bromwich make contact high with Milne who was fielding a kick.

Milne, who himself missed the start of the season as he served a long suspension sustained at the end of last year and only played his second game for the year during the win over the Dolphins, was able to stay on the field.

Bromwich found himself sat down in the sin bin for ten minutes though after never having eyes for the football as Milne collected the kick. He has been charged with a Grade 2 dangerous contact offence, but it being his first offence on a rolling 12-month judiciary record means he will be able to escape with a one-match ban if he takes the early guilty plea.

Should he head to the judiciary and lose, he will risk two matches on the sideline.

During the time Bromwich was in the sin bin, the Rabbitohs ran on three quick tries to ensure they would be able to skip away with a 36points to 14 win after trailing 14 to 6 at halftime.

The match review committee also found the need to charge two Rabbitohs' players, with Cameron Murray hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a high tackle against Jeremy Marshall-King in the fifth minute of the game, and Davvy Moale for a 27th-minute tripping offence against Jamayne Isaako.

Both will escape with a $1000 fine if they accept the early guilty plea, or be asked to pay $1500 if they fight the charges and lose at the judiciary.

The charge sheet means Ray Stone has avoided sanction however after he appeared to be involved in a possible hip drop style tackle which saw Keaon Koloamatangi leave the field with an ankle injury.

All three charged players will need to make a decision on whether they accept the early guilty plea or fight at the judidiciary by midday (AEST) on Saturday.