The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein will referee Game 3 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

The dead rubber, which will be played in Sydney, will once again be controlled by Ashley Klein, who has handled all of the biggest matches over the last 18 months, including all three matches in last year's Origin series, last year's grand final between the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels, and the Rugby League World Cup final played in England.

He will once again be backed up by Grant Atkins in the bunker, while David Munro and Phil Henderson will form the touch judge combination for Game 3 of the series.

It means Drew Oultram has been replaced by Henderson for the dead rubber.

The other changes come off-field, with Gerard Sutton replaced as standby referee by Adam Gee, while Liam Kennedy takes the standby touch judge spot of Michael Wise.

Gee refereed the opening game of the women's Origin series, while Kennedy was the standby touch judge for the opening game of the series.

“Ashley has contributed extremely well to the series,” NRL General Manager – Elite Officiating Jared Maxwell said in a statement.

“His experience, his performances through the series so far as well as the Premiership have earnt him his position in the final match of the series.

“All of the officials have performed well through the entire series of men's and women's Origin matches and should be congratulated.”

Game 3 kicks off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday July 12 at Accor Stadium.

State of Origin 3 match officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Grant Atkins

Touch Judges: David Munro and Phil Henderson

Standby Referee: Adam Gee

Standby Touch Judge: Liam Kennedy