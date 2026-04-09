The NRL community has thrown its support behind Manly Sea Eagles legend, who was hospitalised this week after suffering seizures.

One of the Sea Eagles' greatest fullbacks, who played 237 games in maroon and white, picking up four titles on the Northern Beaches.

Eadie also represented NSW on 14 occasions in State of Origin and 20 Test honours for the Australian Kangaroos.

Former speedster and friend of Eadie, Larry Corowa, told the Daily Telegraph an update on the situation and relayed the continued support he has been receiving since the incident.

“Graham has had his health issues over the last couple of years, and we – all the boys – are right behind him,” Corowa said.

“We had coffee with him on Wednesday morning and seemed to be okay.

“All the boys wish him all the best. He is much loved in the rugby league community, and everyone is right behind him. We wish him all the best.

“He is a wonderful ambassador for rugby league and a club legend at Manly.”

The NRL Hall of Famer has suffered from health problems in recent years, most notably being diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Sea Eagles chief executive Jason King also threw his support behind 'Wombat' on behalf of the Manly organisation.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to 'Wombat' and his family. He is a legend of this club, and his name will always be synonymous with Manly," King also told the publication.

"Graham is a four-time premiership-winning fullback and Hall of Famer who was a huge part of a golden era for Manly in the 1970s. He still holds the record for most points for Manly, and it's hard to see that being broken any time soon.

"In our 80th season, we are recognising the achievements of those who have helped build this club, and Wombat is right up there with the best to have worn the maroon and white."

The exceptional fullback scored 144 tries during his career, which saw him pick up the Rothmans Medal in 1974, an achievement that honours individual brilliance in the New South Wales Rugby League and Brisbane Rugby League competitions during that time.

