Burleigh Bears outside back Jacek McLaurin is currently in a critical condition after breaking his back during a QLD Cup trial match for the club on Saturday.
The two defenders involved were sent off and sin-binned before the match was called off entirely.
Jacek's brother, Hamish McLaurin, shared the news via Instagram on Sunday.
“My dear brother @jacekmclaurin has broken his back playing footy. He's in critical condition in Brisbane hospital. He has had one surgery already and will have another soon. He will be in an induced coma for a few days.
“We are hopeful for some good news, but the harsh reality with these injuries is that it never usually ends well.”
The Burleigh Bears released a statement earlier today confirming that Jacek remains in hospital.
“Jacek is receiving care and remains under close medical supervision.
“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Jacek and his family whilst they focus on his care and recovery. The club will continue to provide welfare support to Jacek, his family, his teammates and staff during this difficult time.”
In a statement, a Queensland Rugby League spokesperson said the league would undertake a review and "continue to work with both clubs to ensure well-being services were offered to all members".
Does anyone know whether clubs at this level (or any clubs, come to that) pay insurance for their players for an event like this ?
Or do they put aside the premiums, and give the player a payout from that ?
Or do they just give the player a handout from whatever money they have in the bank ?
If anyone from the Players Association reads this, I’d like whatever information they have. Given that the NRL has just announced record profits, maybe the Players Association could include in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement so funding by NRL Central to cover insurance premiums, or have the NRL put them aside for a rainy day.