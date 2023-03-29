Reigniting the rivalry between New South Wales and Victoria, NRL commentator Andrew Voss strongly believes that Victoria don't deserve to host a NRL Grand Final.

Voss' comments come after ARLC CEO Peter V'landys was open to the idea of moving the final match of the season to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Aiming to sell the event to the highest bidder, V'landys is yet to make a decision on where the event will be played but has narrowed the list down to New South Wales, Queensland and now Victoria.

"Peter V'lanyds is just playing the game," Voss said on SEN's Whateley.

"Melbourne can have the special events and one State of Origin every year and a Test match. I know we had to adjust to COVID and do some different things but if it's not Sydney, then it's Brisbane."

"Once every four years in Queensland for a Grand Final and all the others are in Sydney. The locals (in Melbourne) haven't earned it and they don't deserve it.

"You may get a bigger crowd number (at the MCG) but would they enjoy it more than 80,000 in a rectangular stadium? No.

"It's best watched in a purpose built stadium than a stadium that just caters for bigger numbers."