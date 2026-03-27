Dolphins head coach, Kristian Woolf, has spoken out about players diving to have referees take notice and reward them with a penalty.

The diving act is most evident when there is potential for an obstruction call to be made, with players willing to exaggerate movement to catch the referee's attention.

When questioned on whether players are coached into diving tactics, Woolf said coaches and teams should strive to compete in all areas of the match instead of using these ploys.

"No, we don't," Woolf stated on SENQ Breakfast.

"I think it will hurt us. I think it's hurt us a little bit over the last couple of weeks.

"If I go back to Round 1, there was an incident very early in the game where David Fifita was awarded a penalty for making it really known to the referee that he was impeded.

"That went that way, and then there was another one later in the game, well, not long after that actually, where there was a try and one of our players were impeded, and we cracked on and didn't receive a penalty there.

"The same thing happened on the weekend, actually, I thought with the Braydon Trindall try that Hamiso (Tabuai-Fidow) was taken out by a lead and not given any opportunity to really be in that try save.

"Because he didn't lie down or because he didn't make a big deal of it, that doesn't get looked at.

"So, look, it's not a path that we want to take. I think that in time, those sorts of actions come back to bite you a little bit.