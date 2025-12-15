The Sydney Roosters have led a number of NRL clubs in releasing statements to stand with the local community and condemn the devastating terror attacks at Bondi Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The tragic attack led to a loss of life for 15 victims after two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish religious festival held at Bondi Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The Roosters have long called Bondi home, with the Eastern Suburbs-based club being the first NRL club to release an emotional statement after the tragedy.

"The Sydney Roosters are deeply saddened by the tragic events that unfolded at Bondi Beach yesterday," the tri-colours wrote in their statement.

"Bondi Beach is an iconic place for our city and our community, and this targeted attack on the first night of Chanukah is devastating.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the Jewish community and everyone affected.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the first responders and emergency service personnel whose bravery, professionalism, and swift action made a critical difference under extraordinarily challenging circumstances.

"No community in this country should live in fear."

The Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels also released statements expressing their sadness at the tragic attack.

The Bulldogs wrote that the club stands against hate and violence.

"Our thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the tragic events in Bondi yesterday.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs stand firmly against hate and violence. Our deepest condolences to the families impacted by this tragedy."

The Eels stated similar.

"The Parramatta Eels extend our condolences to the victims, their families and everyone affected by yesterday's tragic events in Bondi. In particular, we extend our thoughts to the Jewish community," Parramatta wrote.

"As a club, we stand firmly against all forms of violence and discrimination."

Flags are being flown at half-mast on Monday around the country, with the ABC reporting 42 people remain in hospital.

Help is available.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.com.au

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800 or kidshelpline.com.au