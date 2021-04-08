NRL clubs are circling the services of English international Daryl Clark, with Gold Coast understood to have already put forward an offer for the Warrington playmaker.

According to NRL.com’s Dan Walsh, several Australian sides are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old, with Canterbury one of the possible suitors chasing the dummy-half.

The 2014 Man of Steel winner is touted as one of the Super League’s best hookers and has 269 games of experience to his name, along with the 2019 Challenge Cup Final where he was named best-on-ground.

The Titans are pressing for Clark’s signature to further strengthen their rise in premiership contention following an impressive off-season of signings that included Tino Fa’asuamaleui and David Fifita.

The club have also expressed previous interest in Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith, but Titans coach Justin Holbrook could opt in favour of landing Clark, with the pairing previously meeting to England during Holbrook’s time with St Helens.

Holbrook is understood to have held conversations with Clark, as the Titans plan to lure the No.9 with a lucrative deal down under and out of his current deal, which expires at the end of the 2023 season.

In other signing news for the Titans, current hooker Erin Clark has reportedly inked a new two-year extension to remain on the Gold Coast.

Clark has been named on the interchange ahead of this weekend’s clash with Newcastle, his fifth game of the year coming off the pine.

The 23-year-old has played a total of 138 minutes across the opening month of the 2021 season and has offered plenty of support to Holbrook’s starting lineup.

Incumbent dummy-half Mitch Rein previously admitted he is playing for his future this season and is hoping to have a stronger impact on the field.

“I’ve just got to do what’s best for the team and put my best foot forward,” Rein told The Daily Telegraph.

“There’s no point me worrying about that stuff I can’t control. It is what it is.

“Of course I (want to keep playing), why would I want to retire? Playing footy’s the best thing in the world.

“We’ll see how I go. No one is going to re-sign me unless I’m playing well, so I’ve got to do that first.”