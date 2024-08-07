After the Melbourne Storm signed boom rookie fullback Sua Fa'alogo on a long-term deal until the end of 2028, there have been constant rumours about the future of incumbent fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

However, the rumours have been seemingly put to bed with an NRL team set to offer the superstar fullback a new three-year contract.

Papenhuyzen, who has battled injury over the last 24 months, has over 80 NRL games under his belt and is currently signed with the Storm until at least the end of 2025 but is free to negotiate with rival teams from November 1.

Yet to extend his tenure with the club, he has recently been linked with a potential move back to Sydney with the Parramatta Eels after they lost Blaize Talagi to the three-time premiers Penrith Panthers.

As the Eels loom as potential suitors for his services among other teams, the Storm are set to table him a three-year contract extension in an attempt to keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We hope to have something done soon,” Melbourne Storm owner Matt Tripp told the publication.

“Discussions are just starting, but when both parties are keen, you usually get there. Hopefully it's weeks, and not months.

“He's critical to us. He's a barometer. When he's on the park and playing, we win games, and that's not lost on me.

"He has had bad luck and a run with injuries, but we're a much better team when he's on the park and he can be influential as any player in the competition.”

LATEST: Ryan Papenhuyzen agent Clinton Schifcofske to meet Storm tomorrow... final part of deal being put together to extend his time

with club @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 7, 2024

Despite Tripp's comments, Storm has not yet officially tabled a new contract extension with Papenhuyzen's management. However, 9News journalist Danny Weidler has now reported that his agent will meet with Storm on Thursday.

However, the potential extension would see him the longest-signed member of the big four at the club, with Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes contracted to 2026 and Cameron Munster contracted to 2027.

Expressing a desire to one day play for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin arena, Papenhuyzen has had a horror string of injuries over the past few seasons, with his most recent being an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for nearly two months.

The Melbourne Storm will face the Penrith Panthers in a blockbuster clash on Thursday night which could very well decide who ends the season as minor premiers.