The Parramatta Eels might be reeling from the loss of Blaize Talagi, but it's understood the club are already set to jump on the front foot in attempting to secure a long-term new fullback.

Talagi earlier this week confirmed he would leave Parramatta at the end of 2024, and all mail suggests he is on the way to the Penrith Panthers.

They can't announce the deal yet, but it's understood it's likely to happen at the end of next week once the ten-day cooling off period is over.

Talagi has long been suggested as the ideal replacement long term at Parramatta for Clint Gutherson. The Eels' skipper has been talked about as a candidate to leave the fullback jumper as soon as next year given his body may simply be unable to keep up with the demands of the number one jumper.

Given Parramatta also have something of a shortage in the outside backs, the shuffle made sense, with new coach Jason Ryles having reportedly been keen on locking down Talagi.

His exit coming so late in the piece means the Eels have missed out on a number of potential signatures as well, and may now turn their attention further down the track.

One of those players in their sights, according to a News Corp report, is Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The star Storm custodian - now 26 years of age - grew up in the local area and it's well known there is a salary cap crunch at the Storm given the number of high-profile, big-money contracts they currently have in their ranks.

Papenhuyzen, who has battled with injury over the last 24 months, has 84 games under his belt in the NRL and is currently signed with the men in purple until at least the end of 2025.

That means his $800,000 per year deal needs to be renewed by November 1 if the Storm don't want him going to market.

Every indication out of the Victorian capital is that the club will attempt to do exactly that, but there is no guarantee of the star re-signing, and given Melbourne have Sua Fa'alogo and Nick Meaney on their books, they could well look to cut costs on Papenhuyzen's future.

Parramatta's own salary cap position is up in the air, and as always, seems to be held hostage by a number of players who have options in their contracts moving forward, of which, Talagi was one.

There is little doubt the blue and gold could mount a serious offer for Papenhuyzen from the start of 2026 if he is unsigned come the first of November this year though.