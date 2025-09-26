Discarded Newcastle Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has had a turbulent NRL tenure in recent seasons.

Having been pushed out of both the Wests Tigers and Knights, Hastings has struggled to find a home in the NRL.

With his current club unwilling to offer him a deal past this season, many have written off the 29-year-old's first-grade career.

Alas, it looks like the struggling halfback may have one last chance at cementing a starting spot in the NRL, with another club willing to throw him a bone.

According to Wide World of Sports, the Gold Coast Titans are reportedly interested in bringing Hastings into the fold for 2026.

Incoming Titans coach Josh Hannay is said to be intrigued by Hastings' experience and ability, and believes he can get the best out of the troubled halfback.

"Josh sees Jackson's experience and ability to get the team around the park as an asset," a source close to the situation told Wide World of Sports.

"He believes Jackson can get the best out of young players like Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini.

"They are weighing it up now."

It is unknown whether the deal would be a short-term or multi-year offer; however, with very few clubs buying into the Hastings stocks, a Titans stint may be just what he needs to save his NRL career.