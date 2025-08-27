Sandon Smith has found himself as one of the hottest names on the transfer market in 2025, with the Sydney Roosters half being chased by multiple NRL clubs.

While it was reported that the Canberra Raiders withdrew interest from the utility's services earlier this week, the North Queensland Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights are still battling it out for his signature.

With the race heating up between the two clubs, it seems the Knights have upped the ante, with a lucrative deal that could tip the scales in their favour.

According to the Newcastle Herald, Knights officials took Smith out for dinner over a week ago, discussing a potential move to the Hunter Valley.

The club has also increased their initial offer to the young star, offering him a four-year deal that is sure to sweeten the pot as Smith looks to secure his future.

Initial reports from Buzz Rothfield indicated that the Knights had tabled a two- to three-year contract for him, so the increased offer would be a great assurance to Smith that he is part of the club's future plans.

He is reportedly being scouted as a starting hooker for the Knights, which is a little different from his current role at the Roosters, where he plays predominantly in the halves.

The Knights would also be open to him assuming the role of a backup half, although it seems that the No. 9 jumper is where they see him fitting best.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, would like to see him join their ranks as a five-eighth, where he would play alongside Tom Dearden.

It is unknown whether Smith will accept the increased offer from the Knights; however, unless the Cowboys match the deal, it's likely that we will see Smith make his way to the Hunter in 2026.