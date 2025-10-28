The NRL has opened the door to a potential partnership with England's Super League following what was described as an "exceptional" meeting between senior administrators in London this week.\nAccording to the Sydney Morning Herald, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and ARLC chairman Peter V'landys met with representatives from the Rugby Football League and Super League as the governing bodies seek to strengthen rugby league's global footprint.\n"It was a very positive meeting, and we now have a road forward," V'landys told the Sydney Morning Herald. \n"We will go back and discuss with our stakeholders before working out the next step.\n"The good thing is we now have a way forward; the meeting went exceptionally well."\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_152200" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys and National Rugby League Chief Executive Andrew Abdo smile as they speak to the media during a NRL press conference at Rugby League Central on September 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nThe discussions come amid ongoing interest from the NRL in purchasing a 33 per cent stake in the Super League, on the condition it gains administrative control of the competition from 2028. The move would form part of a broader push to expand the NRL's international influence and unify the sport under one commercial strategy.\nRepresentatives from Hull FC, Wigan, Warrington, and the Rugby Football League attended the London meeting, with senior RFL executive Nigel Wood calling the discussions “positive and progressive.”\n"It was an excellent meeting, with much to build on," Wood said.\n"We look forward to discussions continuing."\nThe NRL first opened talks with club owners from Wigan and Warrington during the Las Vegas season opener in February, with English powerbrokers exploring ways the partnership could grow the game across the UK and Europe.\nHowever, some Super League clubs have expressed concern about the NRL taking control without significant financial investment, as well as the possibility of the competition shrinking from 14 teams to 10.\nKangaroos assistant coach Willie Peters, who coached Hull KR to premiership glory earlier this month, believes collaboration with the NRL would only strengthen the northern game.\n"The game in Australia has evolved so much under their leadership, and I think it can only help," Peters said.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_221933" align="alignnone" width="2560"] YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Willie Peters, Head Coach of Hull KR, looks on prior to the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final match between Hull Kingston Rovers and Catalans Dragons at LNER Community Stadium on May 10, 2025 in York, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n"There's no doubt that if the NRL got involved, it would only add to the game over here."\nThe NRL's interest is understood to be driven less by financial motivation and more by a desire to grow the game internationally, capitalising on momentum from the Pacific expansion and the success of the Ashes series in England, which sold out venues including Wembley and Headingley.\nAbdo and V'landys also met with IMG and DAZN executives in London, holding separate talks about future broadcast and streaming partnerships.\nIMG currently holds a 12-year deal with Super League to assist with commercial development, while DAZN CEO Shay Segev joined NRL officials at Wembley for the Ashes opener over the weekend.\nThe NRL believes a re-energised Super League under its influence would provide a truly global product for future broadcast negotiations — a potential landmark moment in rugby league's international growth.