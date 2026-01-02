The NRL have confirmed changes to the anti-tampering rules ahead of the 2026 season, with public comments regarding contracts being outlawed.

One of the biggest issues facing the code in recent times has been public comments from club directors, agents and others involved in the game regarding player contracts.

The issue rearded its head throughout 2025, particularly around Lachlan Galvin's contract at the Wests Tigers, but there have been other incidents throughout 2025 and during other years.

The NRL have now moved to outlaw that, with confirmation the new policy has been developed in line with the Rugby League Players Association.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has advised Clubs and Accredited Player Agents of changes to the NRL Anti-Tampering Rules which will come into effect on February 1, 2026," the NRL wrote in a statement regarding the rule change.

"As a result of the changes, new rules will be in place which prevents parties from interfering in contract discussions through public statements.

"Clubs have been advised that the definition of tampering will now include certain public and private statements that could be seen as attempts to lure or entice a player to join another Club.

"The new regulations have been created in conjunction with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) in line with the CBA, and are designed to protect each Club's contract and negotiation rights during the term of a player's contracted employment with a Club."

The NRL confirmed that comments surrounding any players given permission to negotiate with rival clubs however, would not be subject to the new rules, while existing rules will continue to apply.

"Any public statements would not be considered tampering should the player be given permission by his or her incumbent Club to negotiate elsewhere," the NRL said.

"Existing rules around tampering, on top of public commentary, will continue to apply.

"While Clubs have been advised of the changes, the changes will only come into effect on February 1. Clubs and agents will be provided education of the new anti-tampering regulations prior to February 1."

The NRL also confirmed penalties could be severe for those who breach the new rules.

"Penalties for breaching the new anti-tampering rules may include financial penalties for offending Clubs, Players and Accredited Agents, salary cap penalties for offending Clubs, and in the most serious circumstances deregistration of Club Officials, accredited agents and players," they said.

In an information document, the NRL said the rules would capture any expression of interest whether public or private made to anyone involved or related to player contracting or through the media aimed at securing or providing a player's services during periods where NRL rules prohibit player negotiations.

That essentially means comments about players after November 1 in the year they are coming off-contract will not be subject to the rules.

The NRL said the stance had to be taken to preserve the integrity of NRL contracts.