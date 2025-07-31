It's hardly a surprise at this point, is it?\r\n\r\nOn Monday night, Fox Sports analyst, NRL360 host, and accredited player agent Braith Anasta went into bat for his client Lachlan Ilias.\r\n\r\nIf you missed this specific encounter, the panel on the show were chatting about Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan refusing to axe son Kyle from the number seven role.\r\n\r\nA totally fair discussion point, it should be added.\r\n\r\nThe Dragons' reserve grade side has won ten out of their last eleven, while the Dragons are all but out of finals contention and have lost four frustratingly close games on the trot.\r\n\r\nAnasta might have been put on the spot, but should never have been in the position of needing to talk about his own client.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat's a tough one to ask. You've put me on the spot,\u201d Anasta said when asked how Ilias was going during the programme on Tuesday evening.\r\n\r\n\u201cI can't win. You ask me that question, and then Shane [Flanagan] and the Dragons will think I'm having a crack.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you want my honest opinion, he has gone back and done everything asked of him. They have won ten out of eleven games [in reserve grade] and then pretty much because they lost one on the weekend that's why he isn't playing this week.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don't cop that. I've sat pretty quiet here because I don't want to get involved, but it's a bit hard for me but he couldn't do anymore. I'm trying to keep him up because he is losing hope.

"I'm sure the other kid there, Glover, is as well. "It's very rare, right, that a NSW Cup team wins ten out of eleven and the first grade team continues to lose, with a lot of it based on game management and defence in those positions, and there is no change, so what hope do you have?

"Maybe I shouldn't say this, but I had to."

The more alarming part?

It was put to the panel by another Fox Sports journalist, Paul Crawley, that young halves wouldn't want to go to the Dragons because of the way things have played out this year.

Anasta, again, a player agent, didn't need to say anything but his reaction gave it all away.

He just shook his head and looked as if he were about to throw up at the very idea of one of his players making the move to the joint venture.

Sure, that is going to happen behind closed doors, but why should a player agent be able to host a national TV program about the sport he manages those players in, potentially influencing decisions at clubs, at the selection table, or indeed, the way fans view the club.
Contract wrangling: Munster, Galvin, Mahoney and more
The way the Cameron Munster contract situation was able to play out in public last year was also something that almost had to be seen to be believed.

Amateurish, if you will.



Now, this is not simply an agenda-driven work against Braith Anasta.

There are others in more prominent positions than Anasta who work in the media.

Phil Gould, the Canterbury Bulldogs director of football, has made a habit of pulling the wool over the public's eyes in his role at Channel 9.

From the Lachlan Galvin fiasco where he suggested the club were never going to go after him, to the issues with Toby Sexton and Reed Mahoney, and countless others, Gould, whether he is actually telling the truth at the time he says things or not, simply shouldn't have to - or rather shouldn't be allowed to - put that information out there.

He shouldn't be able to be questioned on it either.

Not on a weekly basis, where he is paid by a network to sit on a panel and talk about the very sport he holds a director role in.

A one-off interview, as happens with directors, coaches, and player agents is not the same as holding an ongoing host or expert role on a panel where you are paid to provide opinions and, in the case of these individuals, news.

Gould himself has whinged about having to do it.

That no other director is 'forced' to sit on a panel and field questions about his club.

News for you, Gus - you don't have to. No one is forcing you to. Simply stop doing it, or, better yet, let's have the NRL make the decision for you. The latest conflict is going to be created by Channel 9 host James Bracey, who has become a director of the Perth Bears.

They are set to enter the competition in 2027, and can negotiate with players from rival outfits off-contract at the end of 2026 on November 1 this year.

He said on Channel 9 shortly after the announcement that he was already fielding calls from player agents about the Bears' initial recruitment drive.

How any club director should be able to effectively make public promotional calls for their club on air in a paid role by a network, an official broadcast partner of the NRL, no less, is baffling.

And then to essentially admit that rules are being breached - that he is fielding calls before November 1. I don't need to paint the picture for you of exactly what that means.

Then there is the idea of assistant coaches being on panels or in commentary. Michael Ennis is the first name that springs to mind, given his prominent role at the Manly Sea Eagles.\r\n\r\nHe was asked point-blank only weeks ago if he was part of the succession plan to Anthony Seibold on NRL 360.\r\n\r\nIn fairness to Ennis, he played a dead bat and dealt with the question beautifully.\r\nOrigins of an issue: Coaches in commentary\r\nOrigin coach Billy Slater is a regular on Channel 9, and so too was NSW Coach Brad Fittler during his time at the helm of the state.\r\n\r\nLaurie Daley runs a breakfast radio program on Sky Sports Radio now as the head coach of the Blues.\r\n\r\nThe list goes on, and on, and on, and none of it makes coverage of the sport any better.\r\n\r\nIt's time for the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission to make a statement and stop this debacle.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_128133" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys speaks to the media during a NRL press conference at Rugby League Central on September 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nTo ensure that never again can this situation - of conflicts of interest - arise.\r\n\r\nJust like in other sports around the world.\r\n\r\nMaybe the best example is in the NBA where tampering rules are incredibly tight. Of course, you wouldn't get a director, or a player agent, working in the media in that league.\r\n\r\nBut even expressing interest in a player in that competition prior to the free agency deadline can cause issues, whether that be monetary penalties or the loss of draft capital.\r\n\r\nWe aren't suggesting the NRL need to go that far, but they do need to stop once and for all club personnel, or those who have a vested interest in their own clients, from sprouting their opinion on an official broadcast channel.\r\n\r\nParticularly one that is contracted by the NRL to cover the sport.\r\n\r\nFans are not stupid and deserve better.\r\n\r\nThe game's coverage deserves better.\r\n\r\nAnd the individuals involved should know better.