Fears of heat exhaustion and heat stroke have prompted the NRL to alter the rules for the World Club Challenge between the Penrith Panthers and St Helens next weekend.

The match, to be played on Saturday at Penrith's BlueBet Stadium, will kick-off at 6pm (AEDT), and despite the early evening kick-off, the Bureau of Meteorology are currently forecasting a high temperature of 37 degrees during the day for the foot of the mountains.

As summer finally ramps up in Sydney for the first time in three years, fears around the day's earlier game - the Charity Shield in Mudgee between the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs - will be equally as relevant given the expected temperature of 37 degrees in the region.

It's understood the rules for the World Club Challenge will likely be implemented across all games in Sydney next weekend, with a double-header in Gosford on Friday after a 34-degree day, and a double-header at Belmore on Sunday afternoon where the temperature is forecast to be up to 35 degrees.

According to News Corp, the rule changes for the World Club Challenge will be as follows:

18 players per team (other NRL trials already have extended squads).

Increased interchanges from 8 to 10 (other NRL trials already have unlimited interchanges.

Additional water breaks - 20 minute quarters to be used.

Restrictions on trainers carrying water to be reduced.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley confirmed to the publication that both the Panthers and St Helens have been consulted in the changes.

“This comes through consultation and an agreement by both clubs and is in recognition of the conditions, particularly for a team coming from the northern hemisphere,” said NRL head of football, elite competitions, Graham Annesley.

“Normally the World Club Challenge would be played under regular competition rules but as a concession to the expected conditions, we have relaxed those rules. The normal heat provisions will also apply.

“The weather at this time of year is always hot, regardless of who is playing and where.

“That's why the NRL has heat guidelines in place which can be automatically kicked in once the two team doctors are satisfied there is a requirement for them.”

Hot weather is expected to carry on into March according to long-range forecasts, and it could see some of the rules - particularly around additional water breaks and restrictions on trainers - carried over into the opening weeks of the season.

The NRL already alter the fixture in the opening month and a half of the season which sees no 2pm game on Sunday's, with games being played in the 4pm and 6pm timeslots instead.

The 3pm Saturday timeslot will still be used in the opening weeks of the season, with Brookvale, Allianz Stadium and the Gold Coast to host the opening three games in that time slot, before Round 4 sees a Sunday triple-header with an early afternoon game in Auckland.