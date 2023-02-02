Since being selected by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, Tom Bradey has tallied plenty of impressive figures throughout his 23-year career.

Seven Super Bowl titles with five MVP performances among them, three times voted as the NFL's most valuable player and the most wins by any quarterback in the history of the sport.

During that same time, the NRL has recorded plenty of interesting numerical figures as well; here are some of them:

4 - Most premierships

Since the turn of the millennium, the Sydney Roosters have held the record for most premierships, claiming the title in 2002 and 2013 and becoming the first team in the NRL era to go back to back in 2018 and 2019.

This title would be held by the Melbourne Storm who won 5 (2007*,2009*, 2012, 2017, 2020) were it not for the infamous 2010 salary cap scandal that saw them stripped of two grand final victories.

4 - Most wooden spoons

The post-Wayne Bennett era at the Knights makes for pretty dour reading for Newcastle fans. Just 14 wins in 69 starts for the Novacastrians saw them anchor the premiership table for three consecutive seasons (2015, 2016 and 2017).

It was a decade prior that Newcastle began collecting the game's most dreaded award when they began the 2005 season with a run of 13 straight losses. Not even the return of Immortal halfback, Andrew Johns could save Newcastle from 16th place.

5 - Most minor premierships

On the other side of the equation, the Storm and Roosters both tie the minor premiership tally with five (if you deduct Melbourne's three stripped minor premierships in 2006, 2007 and 2008).

6 - Most tries in a single game

Tom Brady may hold two awards for the NFL's best offensive player, but in our game, there are few more potent attacking weapons than Josh Addo-Carr let loose in open country. The Foxx broke the record for most tries in an NRL game back in 2021 when crossed for six tries in the Storm's 50 - 0 demolition of South Sydney.

7 - Least finals games

The Gold Coast Titans hold this unfortunate honour, only breaking into finals in 4 of their 16 seasons. The Titans' deepest run into the finals series came in 2010 when the Scott Prince lead outfit lost to the Roosters in a home preliminary final.

9 - Most grand finals

No amount of salary cap drama can strip the Melbourne Storm of their nine grand final appearances. The men in purple turned up for the big dance a staggering four consecutive times between 2006 and 2009 and almost replicated this feat in the late 2010s, appearing in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Grand Finals.

For reference, Brady led the Patriots to three consecutive Super Bowls only once (2016, 2017 & 2018).

19 - Most consecutive wins

In 2021, the Storm broke the record for most consecutive wins in the NRL when they went on a 19-game hot streak; bookended by their Round 3 loss to Penrith and Round 24 defeat to Parramatta.

38 - Dally M points

Tom Brady may hold three NFL Most Valuable Player awards but our current reigning season MVP, Nicho Hynes also holds his own prestigious title. During last year's Dally M medal count, Hynes broke the record for most Dally M points in a season, tallying up 38 to collect league's greatest individual honour.

310 - Most NRL wins

In many ways Cameron Smith can be considered the NRL's own Tom Brady; both enjoyed lengthy careers and boast trophy cabinets that would take an age to dust.

The former Origin and Kangaroos captain could probably fill this list all on his lonesome, with records for most games, goals, tests and points; but we have elected to highlight his career wins. Smith won 72.1% of his 430 first-grade games compared to Brady's 67.5% win rate in 372 NFL starts.

342 - Most points by a player in a season

Canterbury icon, Hazem El Masri was a point-scoring freak in 2004, scoring 16 tries and slotting 139 goals during the Bulldogs' march towards the Provan Summons trophy. The closest any player has come to 'El Magic' since was in 2021 when Manly winger Reuben Garrick scored 334.

839 - Most points by a team in a season

The Parramatta Eels were a nearly unstoppable force in 2001 until they met Newcastle on Grand Final day of course, but before that Brian Smith's side had a record-breaking year. One of those records being the most points in a season with 839, including 21 tries to fullback Brett Hodgson and 265 points to halfback Jason Taylor.

4,157 - Days since the Wests Tigers played finals

Sorry Tigers fans, but it had to be done. In the time since the Wests Tigers' 22 - 20 semi-final loss to the Warriors in 2011, the world has seen 3 U.S. presidents, 7 Australian Prime Ministers and Tom Brady win 4 Super Bowls.