The NRL have broken a host of records during an incredible 2024, which puts the game in its best financial health ever.

The 2024 NRL annual report was released on Friday, with it detailing record numbers for the code.

Record revenue of $744.9 million was recorded for the year, and it leaves the game in its greatest health financially in history.

That number left a $62.3 million profit, and it also means the game has had a combined surplus of $226.5 million over the last four years.

With the game also holding $322.4 million of assets, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys labelled rugby league 'number one sport' in Australia and the Pacific, and said the financial position allows reinvestment into the sport.

"With more girls, boys, women and men watching, attending and playing our game than ever before, rugby league is indisputably the number one sport in Australia and the Pacific," he said.

"Financially the game has never been stronger. This is the fourth consecutive year we've reported a very healthy surplus, allowing us to maximise the opportunity for reinvestment in the game.

"Our continued focus on running an efficient organisation and diversifying our assets has meant we've been able to increase support for clubs and states and invest more than ever into the grassroots. This is on top of record payments to players."

The NRL also recorded record numbers in vieweship, attendance and participation, with more than 1 million people playing rugby league for the first time.

4.79 million people ticked through the gates at games, while the total broadcast number for the year was a tick over 200 million in Australia and New Zealand.

The NRL also claim that a new record 55 per cent of the Australian adult population are NRL fans.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the NRL are 'extremely proud' of the results over the last 12 months.

"We are extremely proud of the 2024 results with revenue growth, record fan interest, new assets, well-funded and successful NRL clubs and state leagues and a booming participation ecosystem setting us up for a bigger and better 2025," he said.

The 2025 campaign kicks off in Las Vegas next weekend.