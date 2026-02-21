The Newcastle Knights head into 2026 under new management and with plenty to prove after a dismal season, but there are still plenty of questions over what they will be able to achieve.

Adam O'Brien, despite making three finals series in five years with the Hunter-based side, simply couldn't be kept on after a season where the Knights put one of the worst attacking seasons in the history of the sport.

Justin Holbrook arrives to take over, and with him comes Dylan Brown, who is now the game's richest player.

The pressure he is under, even if it's unclear whether he will line up at five-eighth or halfback, is monumental, while the Knights also need more out of their forward pack if they are to stamp their way up the table.

Here is how we see the Knights lining up in 2026 at full strength.

Recruitment report

Ins: Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels, 2035), Peter Hola (The Dolphins, 2027), Asu Kepaoa (Penrith Panthers, 2027), Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders, 2029), Pasami Saulo (Canberra Raiders, 2027), Sandon Smith (Sydney Roosters, 2029)

Outs: Taj Annan (rugby union), Jake Arthur (Hull FC), Jayden Brailey (Canberra Raiders), Paul Bryan (Manly Sea Eagles), Jack Cogger (Penrith Panthers), Adam Elliott (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Brock Greacen (Castleford Tigers), Jack Hetherington (Melbourne Storm), Riley Jones (Cronulla Sharks), Jye Linnane (New Zealand Warriors), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wests Tigers), Will Pryce (Hull FC), Sebastian Su'a (The Dolphins), Leo Thompson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Tyrone Thompson (rugby union)

Off-contract at end of 2026: Wilson De Courcey, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Brodie Jones, Greg Marzhew

Full squad

Matt Arthur, Bradman Best, Dylan Brown, Thomas Cant, Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Lachlan Crouch, Wilson De Courcey, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Peter Hola, Cody Hopwood, Brodie Jones, Asu Kepaoa, Dylan Lucas, Francis Manuleleua, Greg Marzhew, Kyle McCarthy, Jermaine McEwen, Trey Mooney, Kalyn Ponga, Jacob Saifiti, Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana, Pasami Saulo, James Schiller, Fletcher Sharpe, Sandon Smith, Wil Sullivan, Dominic Young

Supplementary contracts: Harrison Graham, Fletcher Hunt, Matthew Hunter, Connor Votano

Who plays where?

Fullback

There really is no doubt when it comes to the number one jumper for the Knights - Kalyn Ponga will play there.

He is one of the most explosive fullbacks in the competition, and while some of the Knights problems in recent times have stemmed from an apparent game plan of pass it to him and see what happens, they always look better with him on the park.

His combination with a new-look spine could ultimately be one of the storyline to follow this year.

If Ponga does run into injury issues, Fletcher Sharpe is the most likely replacement although that could be at risk of upsetting other key areas of the side.

Fletcher Hunt and Connor Votano are both on the development list as options, while Dane Gagai also spent time at the back in 2025 when both Ponga and Sharpe were out injured at the same time.

Wingers

Dominic Young, who returned to the club in the middle of 2025, will certainly start on the wing as he looks to continue adding to his impressive try-scoring record.

The other spot is a little less secure, and could depend what the Knights do with their spine.

If Fletcher Sharpe doesn't play in the halves, then the wing is his most likely spot, but ultimately, he should, so we will stick to the powerhouse that is Greg Marzhew out wide.

Asu Kepaoa and James Schiller are the likely back up options on the wings, while Fletcher Hunt can also line up there with his versatility.

Centres

The centres should run out the same way they started 2025, with Dane Gagai to be joined by Origin level player Bradman Best.

Gagai brings plenty of experience as he approaches the end of his career, while Best has the potential to be one of the most powerful ball-running centres in the game - that is certainly something the Knights need to unlock this year.

Schiller and Keapaoa, as they are on the wings, are strong back-up options in the centres, while Kyle McCarthy is also an option here.

The Knights could also send second-rowers Dylan Lucas or Thomas Cant to the centres, as they were forced to do on occassion in 2025.

Halves

The Knights' halves may be one of the most confusing equations anywhere in the competition.

There are four able to play there, but none of them are out and out halfbacks. Sandon Smith and Dylan Brown join the club, while Fletcher Sharpe and Phoenix Crossland also sit within the roster. Tyson Gamble is the other option, but he likely a distant fifth place.

After the revolving door in the halves at the Knights over the last couple of seasons, Justin Holbrook must pick and stick.

We are going to take Brown and Sharpe, but there is no confidence in that selection at all.

Middle forwards

The departure of Leo Thompson does leave a gap in the middle third for the Knights, although not as disastrous as some would like to believe.

Trey Mooney arrives from the Canberra Raiders and should slot straight into the vacant starting spot alongside Jacob Saifiti, while Crossland missing out on the number nine jumper means he shuffles straight to lock.

Tyson Frizell, as his career approaches the end, becomes a middle third option this year and will have a role to play, while Mat Croker has been a strong option for the Knights over a period of many years.

Watch out for young gun Cody Hopwood to make his mark this year, while Pasami Saulo and Peter Hola are also in the squad.

Hooker

Given Dylan Brown and Fletcher Sharpe take the halves spots in our side, and Sandon Smith is too good to be sitting on the bench, we are sending him to hooker.

The former Rooster will undoubtedly spend time in the halves this year, whether that be early or late, but we tend to think the side is better balanced with him at nine where he will also contribute to the kicking game.

Phoenix Crossland is the other one seriously in the mix for this role, while Matt Arthur will have his role to play during the year.

Edge forwards

Dylan Lucas is the walk-up starter on the edge for the Knights after an impressive - albeit limited by injury - campaign in 2025.

The other side of the park is a three-way battle.

Brodie Jones, Jermaine McEwen and Thomas Cant.

We are going for the experience of Jones, but as with other areas of the Knights' side, not with a whole lot of confidence.

McEwen and Cant will both have roles to play.

Interchange

Matt Arthur will lead off the bench as a specialist dummy half, while there should be no surprises for guessing that Tyson Frizell and Mat Croker will feature.

Jermaine McEwen makes the side after missing the starting outfit, while the two extra spots on the six-man bench belong to Thomas Cant for his versatility, and Tyson Gamble as a specialist half.

The best 17

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Greg Marzhew

3. Bradman Best

4. Dane Gagai

5. Dominic Young

6. Fletcher Sharpe

7. Dylan Brown

8. Trey Mooney

9. Sandon Smith

10. Jacob Saifiti

11. Brodie Jones

12. Dylan Lucas

13. Phoenix Crossland

Interchange

14. Matt Arthur

15. Tyson Frizell

16. Mat Croker

17. Jermaine McEwen

18. Tyson Gamble

19. Thomas Cant