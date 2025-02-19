Jason Ryles tenure at the Parramatta Eels starts under a wave of pressure, and with changes likely a foot after a dismal 2024 campaign.

Some of those changes won't be optional for the Eels, with the club saying goodbye to a pair of experienced stalwarts, and welcoming in some exceptional talent.

But whether that will be enough to turn around the dreadful fortunes experienced ever since losing the 2022 grand final to the Penrith Panthers is up for a major debate.

From their inability to retain their junior talent who have left in droves ahead of 2024, to their forward pack looking underwhelming heading into the new year, the blue and gold have plenty of questions to answer in their first campaign under Ryles.

Here is how the Zero Tackle team see the blue and gold lining up for the 2025 NRL season.

Recruitment report

Ins: Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs, 2026), Dean Hawkins (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2026), Isaiah Iongi (Penrith Panthers, 2027), Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2028), Joash Papalii (Canterbury Bulldogs, 2026), Jordan Samrani (Canterbury Bulldogs, 2026), Jack Williams (Cronulla Sharks, 2027)

Outs: Matt Arthur (Newcastle Knights), Daejarn Asi (Castleford Tigers), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Gold Coast Titans), Zac Cini (Castleford Tigers), Clint Gutherson (St George Illawarra Dragons), Morgan Harper (North Sydney Bears), Jirah Momoisea (released), Lorenzo Mulitalo (Burliegh Bears), Ky Rodwell (Wakefield Trinity), Ethan Sanders (Canberra Raiders), Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos), Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

Re-signed: Matt Doorey (2026), Charlie Guymer (2026), Brendan Hands (2026), J'maine Hopgood (2027), Dan Keir (2025), Bailey Simonsson (2027)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Bryce Cartwright, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Greig, Joey Lussick, Toni Mataele, Joe Ofahengaue, Sam Tuivaiti

Full squad

Josh Addo-Carr, Dylan Brown, Bryce Cartwright, Matt Doorey, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Greig, Brendan Hands, Dean Hawkins, J'maine Hopgood, Isaiah Iongi, Shaun Lane, Zac Lomax, Joey Lussick, Toni Mataele, Ryan Matterson, Luca Moretti, Mitchell Moses, Joe Ofahengaue, Joash Papalii, Junior Paulo, Will Penisini, Sean Russell, Jordan Samrani, Bailey Simonsson, Kelma Tuilagi, Sam Tuivaiti, Jack Williams

Supplementary contracts: Charlie Guymer, Kitione Kautoga, Dan Keir, Arthur Miller-Stephen, Richard Penisini, Saxon Pryke, Jake Tago

Who plays where?

Fullback

The Eels begin life after Clint Gutherson in 2025 following his release during the off-season to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It's a new beginning for the Eels, with Gutherson having held a leadership role at the blue and gold for many years.

And that new beginning starts with youth after the off-season of Isaiah Iongi, who joins the blue and gold from the Penrith Panthers and is effectively a direct replacement for Blaize Talagi, who has gone the other way.

In what will be his rookie season, Iongi will have time to make the role his own, but will come under fire if he doesn't take to the NRL quickly, with Zac Lomax and Sean Russell the other potential options in the squad to wear the number one.

Wingers

The Eels struggled enormously in the outside backs last season, and they have clearly taken steps to address the problems, with Josh Addo-Carr and Zac Lomax joining the blue and gold.

Addo-Carr is, by Ryles' own admission, no guarantee to be on the wing once he is eligible to play, but it's hard to see the try-scoring weapon who has Origin and Test experience missing out.

Lomax we will save for elsewhere in the team, because Bailey Simonsson is also a walk-up starter in this Eels' outfit.

He has been as good as any outside back for Parramatta during his time with the club, and the blue and gold will be hoping he stays fit throughout 2025.

Sean Russell and Haze Dunster are likely the next two wingers in line for a spot, and one of them should start Round 1, while Joash Papalii and Jordan Samrani have arrived from the Bulldogs.

Papalii in particular is a star in the maxing and could push for a role throughout this season.

Centres

In the centres, Zac Lomax will likely find himself on one side of the park, and Will Penisini certainly won't be losing his spot on the other side.

Penisini has been one of the best at the Eels over what has been a tumultuous last 24 months.

Lomax, on the other hand, found his top gear on the wing at the Dragons last year, but wants to go back into the centres and shouldn't have any issue doing that under Ryles' coaching.

If he does stay on the wing, then it could well be Simonsson who lines up at centre, with the two somewhat interchangeable.

As was the case on the wing, Sean Russell and Haze Dunster are the likely back up options with Parramatta having versatility among their back five and depth options beyond that.

Halves

In the halves, the Eels will once again turn to Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses as their first-choice starters.

Moses missed plenty of games last year, but must stay fit if the Eels are going to go anywhere in 2025, while Brown will have contract dramas lingering over his head until he makes a call on his 2026 destination.

Brown's form was also mixed last year, and as a pairing, the duo must improve for the Eels to escape the bottom of the ladder.

Dean Hawkins has arrived from the South Sydney Rabbitohs to provide some back up, while the club have little else in the way of options to take over from Brown or Moses if trouble strikes.

Middle forwards

The departure of Reagan Campbell-Gillard sees the Eels move into a new era as they are at fullback in 2025.

While Junior Paulo will take one of the prop spots - and look to be far above his level of output from 2024 - who he will be joined by at prop remains a discussion.

Former Queensland State of Origin player Joe Ofahengaue is likely the first-choice option to take a starting jersey, but Parramatta could look to Wiremu Greig or Jack Williams if they are looking for something different.

Ryan Matterson is even a chance to feature in the middle, having done so as a lock forward in previous seasons.

Matterson could also be in contention for the lock jumper, but that will realistically land the way of J'maine Hopgood.

Should Ofahengaue and Paulo start at prop with Hopgood at lock, beyond the depth provided by Greig, Williams and Matterson, the likes of development player Charlie Guymer, Sam Tuivaiti and Luca Moretti will provide the back-up.

Hooker

The Eels have two dummy halves within their Top 30 following the release of Matt Arthur to the Newcastle Knights, and it's likely both will feature in a one-two punch more often than they won't.

We are tipping Brendan Hands - who has also spent time in the middle third as a roving lock forward in recent seasons - to take the start.

That leaves Joey Lussick to come off the bench and the cupboard bare when it comes to other options to play the nine if Ryles and his side run into injury issues.

Edge forwards

Shaun Lane is a walk-up starter for the Eels given his towering frame and exceptional ball running, and would be for just about any club in the competition as well.

We are tipping he will be joined in the starting team by Bryce Cartwright, who has been excellent for the Eels, and one of the good news stories in recent times.

Ryan Matterson will be stiff to miss out on a starting spot, but that's the way it looks like it'll go at this stage.

Second-row is one of the positions where the Eels are well stocked, with Matt Doorey, Toni Mataele and Kemla Tuilagi all battling to be the next in line for a spot.

Interchange

Given we have handed the starting number nine jumper to Brendan Hands, it means Joey Lussick will come from the interchange bench.

Ryan Matterson missing out on a starting spot means he absolutely must be selected on the pine with the ability to play either prop or second-row.

Jack Williams, who was once touted as the long-term replacement for Paul Gallen during his early days at the Sharks, is also likely to feature in his first season for the Eels.

The final spot comes down to a balancing act for Ryles as to what he wants on his bench. If he goes for a middle forward, it'll be either Greig or Guymer, but we are tipping he may go for a specialist edge forward in the shape of Kelma Tuilagi, who hasn't quite hit his strides at NRL level yet despite possessing enormous potential.

That would leave Greig, Guymer, Mataele, Moretti and Doorey out of the side on a week-to-week basis, and adding that to the backs missing out like Dunster and Russell, the depth for Parramatta in most areas of their squad looks solid, even if the predictions are for a difficult season for the men in blue and gold.

The best 17

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Bailey Simonsson

3. Will Penisini

4. Zac Lomax

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Joe Ofahengaue

9. Brendan Hands

10. Junior Paulo

11. Shaun Lane

12. Bryce Cartwright

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Joey Lussick

15. Ryan Matterson

16. Kelma Tuilagi

17. Jack Williams