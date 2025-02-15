The Melbourne Storm come into the 2025 NRL season as the undisputed favourites to finally knock the Penrith Panthers off their perch after falling short in last year's grand final.

Injuries played a major role throughout the campaign in 2024, but with any luck on that front, stability in the squad and a major new signing, the Victorian-based outfit is again expected to be successful.

Of course, nothing else has been true right throughout their time under Craig Bellamy, with the Victorian club a regular feature in the finals over the last two decades.

Questions will be asked in key positions though with several youngsters pushing for positions, but seemingly on the outer given recent contract decisions for Melbourne.

Here is how we see them lining up throughout the 2025 campaign.

Recruitment report

Ins: Moses Leo (rugby union, 2027), Stefano Utoikmanau (Wests Tigers, 2027)

Outs: Chris Lewis (retired), Aaron Pene (Leigh Leopards), Reimis Smith (Catalans Dragons), Young Tonumaipea (retired), Christian Welch (retired)

Re-signed: Grant Anderson (2025), Joe Chan (2028), Sua Fa'alogo (2028),

Off-contract at end of 2025: Grant Anderson, Bronson Garlick, Josh King, Ativalu Lisati, Lazarus Vaalepu

Full squad

Grant Anderson, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Shawn Blore, Joe Chan, Xavier Coates, Sua Fa'alogo, Bronson Garlick, Harry Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Dean Ieremia, Tui Kamikamica, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Moses Leo, Ativalu Lisati, Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald, Nick Meaney, Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jonah Pezet, Stefano Utoikamanu, Lazarus Vaalepu, Will Warbrick, Tyran Wishart

Supplementary contracts: Angus Hinchey, Stanley Huen, Keagan Russell-Smith

Who plays where?

Fullback

Maybe one of the biggest questions anywhere in the NRL is how the Storm fit both Ryan Papenhuyzen and Sua Fa'alogo into their plans moving forward.

Papenhuyzen has now been re-signed, and reports suggest that will, maybe unsurprisingly, cost the Storm Fa'alogo who could be given permission to explore the open market.

It's a major gamble for Melbourne given the enormous talent of Fa'alogo and the injury issues for Papenhuyzen in recent seasons, but Papenhuyzen is also one of the game's best, and more importantly, proven fullbacks at his peak.

If he can get back there, it's the right call, and by re-signing, it's clear where the Storm see their number one jersey going for 2025.

Beyond the duo, Nick Meaney is the likely next option to play at the back, having filled in here there and everywhere in the back seven for Melbourne in recent years.

Wingers

The wing options for Melbourne have also been added to during the off-season, and it's fairly clear long-term at least that Moses Leo hasn't given up his international rugby sevens career to play in the Queensland Cup.

That all said, he won't kick off the 2025 campaign on the wing, with Queensland Origin player Xavier Coates and another ex-Sevens star in Will Warbrick to be there for the Storm as they were last year.

Warbrick's game has come on in leaps and bounds over the last 24 months following a difficult, injury-plagued start to his rugby league career, while Coates brings uncoachable attributes.

Grant Anderson likely leads the rest of the backup crew, with Dean Ieremia out for the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Centres

The centres for the Storm will likely be led by Nick Meaney and Jack Howarth once again.

Howarth, who signed to a five-year deal a couple of seasons ago, is rated as one of the most talented juniors in the game and started to recognise that potential in 2024.

He could yet shift to the second-row during his career, but for now, he fits in nicely at centre for the men in purple.

Meaney has been Mr. Fix It for the Storm, but found a home in the centres last year and will start there this year.

Marion Seve and Grant Anderson are the likely backup options for Craig Bellamy.

Halves

Injuries were the name of the game for the Storm in 2024, and they hit the halves hard, with Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes both spending time on the sidelines.

The duo are among the most talented players in the game though and will win back their spots for 2025.

That doesn't come without questions though given Jonah Pezet is waiting in the wings.

He missed the second half of 2024 with an ACL injury, but is fit and aiming to push for first-grade game time this year, with the half reportedly telling the Storm he will not hang around beyond the end of Jahrome Hughes' current deal if he is not in the side.

Tyran Wishart was also a breakout revelation in 2024, playing across the side, but spending plenty of time in the halves. A star utility option, he will be looking for a way out of the Storm unless the club can find him game time.

Middle forwards

The signing of Stefano Utoikamanu adds plenty of sturdiness to the forward pack for the Storm.

It was really the area that cost them heavily during the finals series in 2024, with the men in purple simply unable to match it through the middle with the Panthers.

Stefano Utoikamanu has signed with the club and should go straight into the middle third, while Trent Loiero at lock is another who should retain the spot he had last year at lock.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona will be in the side somewhere, but whether that is starting or as an impact player remains to be seen, although we are giving him the nod here.

Josh King is also going to be in the side somewhere, while Tui Kamikamica ensures Melbourne's depth with plenty of NRL experience is as good as anyone's.

Alec MacDonald, who has been strong, will push for a spot, while Lazarus Vaalepu was a breakout rookie at the back end of 2024 but will be shuffled down the pecking order to start 2025.

Ativalu Lisati is the other middle forward in the squad who can back up the main options.

Hooker

One of the safest bets anywhere in the competition is for Harry Grant to start at dummy half for the Storm.

Maybe the game's best hooker, the only question is who backs him up on the bench, and takes over in case of injury, with Tyran Wishart and Bronson Garlick the two options in the Top 30 ready to go if needed.

Edge forwards

The Storm's second-row has been to their advantage in recent seasons.

Eliesa Katoa has grown into his role in the Victorian capital since switching from the Warriors and will stay in the starting side during 2025.

Shawn Blore, after his move from the Tigers ahead of 2024, should also be in the run on side for Craig Bellamy.

The Storm have little in the way of specialist backup in the Top 30, with Joe Chan the only recognised edge forward, although both Asofa-Solomona and Kamikamica have spent time in the second-row during recent seasons.

Interchange

Off the bench, there are plenty of options for the Storm, and Craig Bellamy will face some real selection headaches no matter which way he lands with his run on 13.

We have given the utility nod to Tyran Wishart given his ability to play the backline and hooker, as well as his 2024 form, but Sua Fa'alogo will also want game time throughout the year.

The other three positions all go to forwards. There is no doubt the impact of Tui Kamikamica will be there as the first, with Josh King also winning a spot.

Christian Welch was originally named here, but has now retired. Lazarus Vaalepu takes his spot.

The issue there is the potential lack of impact off the bench, and so both Alec MacDonald, and particularly Lazarus Vaalepu, will be in the mix for spots throughout the season.

Chan could also be considered if Bellamy wants to play a specialist second-row option from the pine.

The best 17

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Will Warbrick

3. Jack Howarth

4. Nick Meaney

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

9. Harry Grant

10. Stefano Utoikamanu

11. Shawn Blore

12. Eliesa Katoa

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Josh King

16. Tui Kamikamica

17. Lazarus Vaalepu