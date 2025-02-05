The Canberra Raiders have been a team on the edge of the finals in recent seasons, and will be hoping for more consistency in 2025.

Whether that is likely or not though could depend on the way some of their young talent stands up, with changes likely to the new year's Best 17.

In the long-term, the Raiders have an excellent group of young players at the club who will carry them into the future, but in the short-term, there has been an exodus of experience during the off-season.

Replacing that experience in one go is going to be a major challenge for Ricky Stuart and his coaching staff, who have struggled to attract elite Australian talent to the club.

English talent on the other hand has been no issue, and again heading into 2025 that is the case, with Matty Nicholson joining the club.

Here is how we see the Raiders mapping out their best 17 in 2025.

Recruitment report

Ins: Myles Martin (Newcastle Knights, 2027), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves, 2027), Ethan Sanders (Parramatta Eels, 2027), Savelio Tamale (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2026)

Outs: Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons), Emre Guler (St George Illawarra Dragons), Peter Hola (Norths Devils), Hohepa Puru (Cronulla Sharks), Jordan Rapana (Hull FC), James Schiller (Newcastle Knights), Adrian Trevilyan (Northern Pride), Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons), Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

Re-signed: Michael Asomua (2026), Jamal Fogarty (2026), Ata Mariota (2026), Trey Mooney (2027), Pasami Saulo (2026), Ethan Strange (2028), Peter Taateo (2026), Matthew Timoko (2028), Kaeo Weekes (2027)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi, Jordan Martin, Josh Papalii, Simi Sasagi, Tom Starling

Full squad

Michael Asomua, Jamal Fogarty, Corey Harawira-Naera, Albert Hopoate, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Jordan Martin, Myles Martin, Trey Mooney, Matty Nicholson, Josh Papalii, Vena Patuki-Case, Ethan Sanders, Simi Sasagi, Pasami Saulo, Xavier Savage, Morgan Smithies, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young

Supplementary contracts: Jack Clydsdale, Noah Martin, Owen Pattie, Joe Roddy, Peter Taateo, Manaia Waitere

Who plays where?

Fullback

The number one jumper last year predominantly belonged to Jordan Rapana, but he is now in England, and the Raiders need a new first-choice.

It was always touted to be Xavier Savage, but given he has now found a home on the wing, it likely comes down to ex-Manly player Kaeo Weekes, or youngster Chevy Stewart.

Stewart might be a big part of Canberra's future, but he simply can't be picked ahead of Weekes in a team needing all the experience they can get, and given he did a strong job in multiple positions last year.

Make no mistake though, Stewart is the first back-up, with Savage, and centre Sebastian Kris, also to be considered if issues strike during the season.

Wingers

We have already given away one of the wingers - Xavier Savage was the club's top try-scorer last year and will undoubtedly start the 2025 campaign there.

The other spot on the wing should belong to powerhouse Albert Hopoate, who put in plenty of strong performances in 2024.

He can also play in the centres or at fullback, but appears to have found a home on the wing.

Savelio Tamale, who joined the club from the St George Illawarra Dragons during the off-season, is likely to be the first back-up option, while Michael Asomua will also push for an opportunity from within the Green Machine's Top 30.

Centres

The centres are one of the clearest cut positions for Canberra heading into 2025.

Matthew Timoko and Sebastian Kris simply won't be challenged for the number three and four jumpers if they are fit and in form.

Should there be issues, Albert Hopoate could be a candidate to shift in from the wing, Savelio Tamale can line up in the centres, and utility Simi Sasagi is also in the squad.

Ethan Strange could also be an option to shuffle out to the centres instead of wearing the number six where he will likely start the season.

Halves

There appears to be favourites to start 2025 for the Raiders, but it's also hard to see this not being one of the biggest questions for Ricky Stuart and his coaching staff ahead of the season.

Ethan Strange did a good job in the halves last year, and he should be joined by veteran halfback Jamal Fogarty.

But they won't have much time to hit the ground running.

Kaeo Weekes is an option to shuffle into the six given the depth at fullback, while Ethan Sanders hasn't been signed from the Parramatta Eels to play reserve grade and will be putting a mountain of pressure on Fogarty for the number seven jersey.

Middle forwards

The Raiders will again start with the experienced duo of club captain Joseph Tapine and former Origin player Josh Papalii at prop.

Papalii might be heading towards the back end of his career, but is still doing enough to justify his position for the time being.

Morgan Smithies, on the back of a superb first year in the NRL, should also retain his number 13 jumper, although that's not a guarantee now given Corey Horsburgh is locked into the club after asking for a release during 2024.

Horsburgh serves as the first back up right across the middle, while the likes of Trey Mooney, Vena Patuki-Case, Ata Mariota, Myles Martin, Pasami Saulo and Jordan Martin are all likely to feature throughout the year.

Mariota being outside the Best 17 could be the biggest discussion point here. He has done nothing but put his best foot forward since making his debut for the Raiders.

Hooker

The Raiders have had a clean-out in the number nine jersey over the off-season and are now down to two options within the Top 30.

Number one is Tom Starling, and number two is Danny Levi.

Based on wanting Starling to influence games through the middle portion and be fresh for that, it's very, very likely that Levi will start, but make no mistake both will be in the team.

The Raiders are obviously confident in supplementary player Owen Pattie too, because he is the only other back-up anywhere at the club.

Edge forwards

When it comes to the second-row for the Raiders, there is no doubt Hudson Young is guaranteed of a spot.

The New South Wales fringe Origin player brings aggression and a desire to win, but will need to ensure his discipline doesn't get the better of him.

Who the other second-rower is could be up for debate. Former Panther Zac Hosking is the player we are giving the spot too, but he has had fitness issues over the off-season.

Matty Nicholson arrives from England with plenty of raps on him, while Simi Sasagi has had impact on the edge in recent times after turning himself into a utility.

Corey Harawira-Naera is also still at the club, but has likely played his last NRL game owing to medical issues.

Interchange

As already mentioned, one of the two dummy halves will be on the bench - we think it'll be Starling.

Beyond that, the Raiders will almost certainly pick Corey Horsburgh to be their enforcer off the bench as he pushes for a way back into the starting team, and representative honours beyond that.

Englishman Matty Nicholson should also feature, and we have given Trey Mooney the last bench spot ahead of the likes of Ata Mariota, the Martin brothers and Pasami Saulo, but that could well change as the Raiders attempt to establish a winning formula.

The best 17

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Xavier Savage

3. Matthew Timoko

4. Sebastian Kris

5. Albert Hopoate

6. Ethan Strange

7. Jamal Fogarty

8. Josh Papalii

9. Danny Levi

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Hudson Young

12. Zac Hosking

13. Morgan Smithies

Interchange

14. Tom Starling

15. Corey Horsburgh

16. Matty Nicholson

17. Trey Mooney