Plenty has been made about the Parramatta Eels' premiership window coming to an end for the 2023 season, and it's hard to mount the argument that it hasn't, at the very least, taken a substantial hit.

Brad Arthur's side made the grand final last year after a number of seasons where they had been knocked out in the semi-finals.

While they threw that curse off the back, and had beaten the Penrith Panthers twice during the regular season, they ultimately couldn't find a way to get the job done when it counted, being rolled at Homebush.

They now front up to the 2023 season without some of their biggest names from the push to the club's first grand final in over a decade.

Isaiah Papali'i, Reed Mahoney and Marata Niukore have all found the exit gates for lucrative deals elsewhere, with some of Parramatta's decisions in recruitment and retention raising eyebrows.

They will still have a strong best 17 though, and here is how the blue and gold line up in 2023.

Recruitment report

Ins: Daejarn Asi (New Zealand Warriors, 2024), Matt Doorey (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2024), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, 2024), J'maine Hopgood (Penrith Panthers, 2024), Samuel Loizou (2023), Jirah Momoisea (Newcastle Knights, 2024), Jack Murchie (New Zealand Warriors, 2024), Ky Rodwell (2024)

Outs: Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Tom Opacic (Hull Kingston Rovers), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Hayze Perham (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Ray Stone (The Dolphins)

Re-signed: Jakob Arthur (2024), Dylan Brown (2031), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (2025), Haze Dunster (2025), Wiremu Greig (2023), Clinton Gutherson (2025), Shaun Lane (2026), Makahesi Makatoa (2024), Ryan Matterson (2026), Junior Paulo (2026), Mitch Rein (2023), Ky Rodwell (2024), Sean Russell (2024), Maika Sivo (2023)

Off-contract end 2023: Waqa Blake, Nathan Brown, Bryce Cartwright, Wiremu Greig, Samuel Loizou, Mitch Rein, Maika Sivo, Josh Tuipulotu

Full squad

Jakob Arthur, Daejarn Asi, Waqa Blake, Dylan Brown, Nathan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Bryce Cartwright, Matt Doorey, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Greig, Clint Gutherson, Josh Hodgson, J'maine Hopgood, Shaun Lane, Samuel Loizou, Makahesi Makatoa, Toni Mataele, Ryan Matterson, Jirah Momoisea, Mitchell Moses, Jack Murchie, Ofahiki Ogden, Junior Paulo, Will Penisini, Mitch Rein, Ky Rodwell, Sean Russell, Bailey Simonsson, Maika Sivo

Who plays where?

Fullback

When the top fullbacks in the NRL are listed, Clint Gutherson is often one name who doesn't receive a mention in the same breath as James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell.

But he should be.

A star in his own right, Gutherson playing at his best brings the entire Parramatta side with him. He was the star during the run to the grand final, and it was clear when he didn't play well, neither did the Eels, such was his importance to their push at the gold medal last year.

That could go even further in the same direction this year - the importance of Gutherson can't be understated with the number of key departures from Western Sydney.

It's also imperative that he stays fit. Daejarn Asi has been signed as a back-up, and Sean Russell can play at fullback, but the Eels have precious little depth in the number one role.

Wingers

The Eels have a real battle for one of the positions on the wing, with one secured and locked up for Fijian flyer Maika Sivo.

While Sivo - who is an excellent finisher, strong ball-runner and ever-improving defender - won't be challenged for his spot, the other one has three candidates.

Bailey Simonsson, Haze Dunster and Sean Russell.

Sivo missed the start of last season, and it was Simonsson, who had just moved from the Canberra Raiders, alongside Haze Dunster, until Dunster injured himself.

Then Russell came into the side, only to be injured in Round 1.

Simonsson has the experience and will likely get first crack, but don't be surprised if Dunster or Russell get a run at some point, with youngster Samuel Loizou also now in the Top 30 and set to push for opportunities this season.

Centres

While Waqa Blake played on the wing last year, a shortage of options at centre following the departure of Tom Opacic mean he will slot back into the centres this year alongside boom youngster Will Penisini.

Blake has, at times, struggled defensively in the centres, but should get to somewhere near his best this season after impressing last year on the wing.

Penisini, on the other hand, was one of the NRL's breakout rookies last year, having a superb season, and one he will look to build on in 2023 after re-signing with the club.

Daejarn Asi will likely lead the back up at centre, while Samuel Loizou could also play in the centres with the Eels a little short on depth.

Halves

There are no questions about who lines up in the halves for the Eels - Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses.

By all reports, Moses has joined Brown in re-signing with the club in recent days, meaning Parramatta can go into 2023 with a set spine that won't be changing for 2024.

Moses is one of the game's best halfbacks, and had a career year in 2022, playing consistently both at home and away - something he struggled with before that.

Brown also had a career year. After bursting onto the scene in 2020, he was incredibly quiet in 2021, only to get to his best in 2022.

Jakob Arthur is the first back-up in the halves, while Daejarn Asi also provides plenty of value.

Middle forwards

In the middle, Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard will once again lead the way for the blue and gold, with the barnstorming front-rowers among the best in the game.

Both played representative football last year, and, all being equal, will be in the conversation again this time around.

The far more tricky question is what to do at number 13. Marata Niukore spent a substantial chunk of the season there last year, but has now moved to the New Zealand Warriors.

Ryan Matterson became a middle forward throughout the year, and while he could move back to edge, it's impossible to justify anyone else starting at 13.

J'maine Hopgood has signed from the Panthers and will be an excellent option to play should he be needed (including the first three rounds while Matterson is suspended), while Makahesi Makatoa will take on an increased role following the departure of Oregon Kaufusi to Cronulla.

Other props fighting for minutes will be Nathan Brown, Wiremu Greig, Jirah Momoisea, Ofahiki Ogden and Ky Rodwell.

Hooker

At hooker, the Eels have lost Reed Mahoney to the Bulldogs, and replaced him with ex-Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson.

The Englishman spent most of 2022 on thre sidelines injured, but comes straight into the blue and gold's best 17 for the 2023 season.

He will likely be tasked to play 80 minutes as well. If injury strikes, expect Mitch Rein to be the player called into the number nine jumper.

Second-row

With Matterson selected at lock, that leaves a second-row position wide open, being fought out by a number of new recruits.

Of course, the other second-row spot is locked and loaded to be Shaun Lane's with the towering second-rower playing an excellent year out in 2022.

Of the recruits, Jack Murchie, Matt Doorey and Toni Mataele all appear to be in the running for minutes, while Bryce Cartwright is also at the club.

We have handed the start to Murchie, who was impressive for the Warriors last year, with former Bulldog Matt Doorey the most likely to push his case for a start.

Interchange

On the bench, Jakob Arthur, who has proven he isn't just a half, and could even be preparing for a shift to another position in the coming years as his primary, will play in the number 14 jersey.

Another pre-season, and another year of experience, as well as being part of the grand final squad, should do wonders for his abilities.

J'maine Hopgood, who certainly hasn't been signed to play reserve grade, will come from the bench as well, while Matt Doorey and Makahesi Makatoa, who missed the starting side, also feature marginally ahead of Mataele and Nathan Brown resepctively.

Eels' best 17 for 2023

1. Clint Gutherson

2. Maika Sivo

3. Will Penisini

4. Waqa Blake

5. Bailey Simonsson

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

9. Josh Hodgson

10. Junior Paulo

11. Shaun Lane

12. Jack Murchie

13. Ryan Matterson

14. Jakob Arthur

15. J'maine Hopgood

16. Matt Doorey

17. Makahesi Makatoa