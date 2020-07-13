Deregistered Bulldogs duo Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have today learnt their fate from the NRL Appeals Committee.

It relates to their suspensions over an incident where the pair allegedly brought schoolgirls back to their hotel room during a pre-season trip to Port Macquarie.

The Appeals Committee overruled the NRL’s decision to cancel each player’s registration, instead issuing bans and fines.

Okunbor will be suspended for 14 matches, pay a fine of $22,500 and undergo such course of counselling or community service as the NRL CEO may direct.

Harawira-Naera will be be suspended for 10 matches and to pay a fine of $15,000.

“The NRL took the action which it considered necessary given the serious breaches of the Code of Conduct – breaches the Appeals Committee also found to be serious,” NRL Acting CEO Andrew Abdo told NRL Media.

“The independent appeals committee has taken a different view on what penalty the players should face and although we are disappointed, we respect the outcome.”

