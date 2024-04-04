For the first time in rugby league history, the NRL and RLPA have signed a historic long-form Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)

The signing of the agreement between the two parties comes after negotiations during the 2023 season which went from February to August of that year and is in line with the framework for players in the NRL, NRLW and at representative level.

According to the statement, key terms of the agreement include:

A revenue share agreement between players and the NRL, with players to share in above-forecast distributable revenue after the NRL reaches an agreed level of revenue generating assets or in the fifth year (whichever comes first)

Increased contract protection for players, including those on training contracts

The establishment of new player funds that recognise the contribution of and provide support for elite rugby league players, particularly in their post-careers

Clarification of player property rights

Improved rights for players on changes to their terms and conditions

“Negotiating and drafting the first long-form agreement is always the hardest, but the signing of this crucial document will make the next one easier and gives incredible clarity to clubs, players and the NRL over the current term," Clint Newton, the CEO of the RLPA said in a statement.

“There is no hiding from the fact that the players stood firm and fought hard for a long-form CBA that strengthened their rights and the terms and conditions of their playing contracts.

"Previous CBA negotiations have never materialised beyond a term sheet, which does not provide the industry with the comprehensive detail of a long-form agreement.”

"Players have agreed to co-invest in the game's future through this historic and unique revenue share agreement.

"As with any healthy partnership, those who contribute the most to revenue growth should be rewarded for that and this agreement capitalises on this shared philosophy.

"This is a fantastic result for the game given the already established asset base and the potential for grassroots investment.

"The continued outstanding performances of the NRL and NRLW players helping generate rapid revenue growth should see players share in the game's success earlier than expected and beyond."