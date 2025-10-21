The 2025 NRL season is slowly fading in the rear-view mirror, and already, predictions for 2026 are beginning.

While the usual suspects are again expected to be at the top of the tree, and plenty of the same teams are expected to struggle, there is also plenty of room to move in a wide open competition.

We asked our team here at Zero Tackle to share their biggest bold calls for 2026.

Here were their responses.

Lee Addison: Anthony Seibold to be sacked

With a rather strong roster, including talent the envy of many other clubs, he has coached the team for three seasons already.

All those seasons included a full pre-season too. This is Seibold's Sea Eagles.

Finishing 12th and 10th either side of a 7th placed finish in between is a very underwhelming return for a squad that is regularly ripped for finals footy.

Having signed a half that has just guided a team to the Minor Premiership, Seibold needs a good start to the season.

Such a run would silence those who had peddled rumours of discontent among the playing ranks in 2025. The departure of Daly Cherry Evans? The rumours around the future of Tom Trbojevic and a disappointing campaign helped to fuel those.

Yet I am predicting that the Anthony Seibold that has had an average coaching record since his debut season at Souths, will flatter to deceive again.

And the noise around the club will grow louder and louder, thus becoming possible to ignore.

Isaac Issa: Eels to make the top four

Mitchell Moses is back, Tallyn Da Silva and Isaiah Iongi have another year under their belts, and a much-improved roster under the tutelage of Jason Ryles? The Parramatta Eels can make a real premiership push in 2026.

The top four should be the absolute minimum expectation for the blue and gold in 2026.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Ethan Strange to play State of Origin

After a stellar 12 months which saw him win the 2025 Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year award and earn a spot in the Kangaroos squad to face England, next year will only get better for Ethan Strange.

Expect him to be a leading candidate to play for the NSW Blues in 2026 as Laurie Daley tries to bring in some new blood to the state team as he attempts to reclaim the shield.

Reliable in a variety of positions, he could easily be used in the centres, halves (if the likes of Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses sustain injuries) or as the utility off the interchange bench.

Dan Nichols: Cowboys to finish in the bottom three

Before Cowboys fans jump on me, someone has to finish in the bottom three. In 2026 I firmly believe it will be the North Queensland Cowboys.

Jaxon Purdue is a superstar youngster but I didn't like his journey into the halves. It looks as though he'll start at six next year beside Tom Dearden, which again places too much pressure on Scott Drinkwater to create.

Taumalolo and Hess form one of the prop starting duos and I don't love the look of their bench. Reece Robson has been brilliant for the club for many years and whilst I am a fan of Reed Mahoney, it looks a significant step back.

Scott Pryde: Bulldogs to miss the top eight

Yes, I know, I can already read the comments. "Scott hates the Bulldogs."

But just for a moment, hear me out.

This is a club who blew up their 2025 season to change the spine. Lachlan Galvin was brought in and proved he isn't ready to be a halfback.

Toby Sexton, who was the seven in a team at the top of the ladder, has been shipped out.

Reed Mahoney, who was the hooker in that same team, also won't be at the club next year.

Mitchell Woods is still incredibly raw if they decide to go that way at seven, while Bailey Hayward's defence isn't good enough to be a big-minute hooker.

Hayward's move to hooker also means he won't be at lock, where he has excelled. Instead, Jaeman Salmon is likely to be tasked with that responsibility.

The jury is still out on the signing of Leo Thompson as well.

With Matt Burton's future likely to put a microscope over the season, and Connor Tracey also potentially set to be shuffled on, there is just too much doubt on and off the field about the Bulldogs for mine to have them in a predicted top eight while teams all around them look at improving.