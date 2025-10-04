NRL grand final day is set for Sunday, October 4 at Sydney Olympic Park's Accor Stadium, and while the Brisbane Broncos will clash with the Melbourne Storm in the men's decider, there are three games, and a host of entertainment to cover the entirety of the day.

Teddy Swims, despite a medical problem causing other shows to be cancelled, will take to the stage for entertainment, and so too will DJ Havana Brown at halftime.

There will also be presentations for all three games, and other activations around the stadium.

Here is the full run sheet for the day.

Full day schedule: 2025 NRL Grand Final

All times AEDT.

1pm - Gates open at Accor Stadium

1:20pm - Kick-off: State Championship, New Zealand Warriors vs Burleigh Bears

2:10pm - Halftime: State Championship, New Zealand Warriors vs Burleigh Bears

2:25pm - Second half kick-off: State Championship, New Zealand Warriors vs Burleigh Bears

3:15pm - Fulltime: State Championship, New Zealand Warriors vs Burleigh Bears

3:20pm - Post-match presentation: State Championship, New Zealand Warriors vs Burleigh Bears

3:30pm - Pre-match entertainment for NRLW Grand Final commences

4pm - Kick-off: NRLW Grand Final, Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

4:45pm - Halftime: NRLW Grand Final, Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

5pm - Second half kick-off: NRLW Grand Final, Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

5:45pm - Fulltime: NRLW Grand Final, Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

5:50pm - Post-match presentation: NRLW Grand Final, Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

6:30pm - Pre-match entertainment headlined by Teddy Swims commences

7:25pm - Teams enter for NRL Grand Final

7:27pm - National anthem performed by Conrad Sewell

7:30pm - Kick-off: NRL Grand Final, Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

8:20pm - Halftime: NRL Grand Final, Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

8:25pm - Halftime entertainment headlined by DJ Havana Brown commences

8:35pm - Second half kick-off: NRL Grand Final, Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

9:25pm - Fulltime: NRL Grand Final, Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

9:35pm - Post-match presentation: NRL Grand Final, Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

All times are approximate and subject to change pending on match length and other factors.