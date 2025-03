The 2025 NRL season will get underway on Sunday (Australian time) and it's this time of year where every team considers themselves a chance at something special, and this time of year where pundits make outrageous calls for the season ahead.

We here at Zero Tackle posed our team with a list of 11 different questions for the year ahead, and here is what they came up with.

Matt Clements

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Melbourne Storm

Wooden spoon: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top try-scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Top point scorer: Nathan Cleary

Biggest overachiever: St George Illawarra Dragons

Biggest underachiever: Sydney Roosters

Most improved player: Ethan Strange

Rookie of the year: Isaiah Iongi

Ethan Lee Chalk

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners up: Canterbury Bulldogs

Minor premiers: Cronulla Sharks

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top try-scorer: Dominic Young

Top point scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Biggest overachiever: Wests Tigers

Biggest underachiever: St George Illawarra Dragons

Most improved player: Jeral Skelton

Rookie of the year: Isaiah Iongi

Dan Nichols

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Melbourne Storm

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top try-scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Top point scorer: Nick Meaney

Biggest overachiever: Gold Coast Titans

Biggest underachiever: Sydney Roosters

Most improved player: Fletcher Sharpe

Rookie of the year: Isaiah Iongi

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Melbourne Storm

Wooden spoon: Sydney Roosters

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top try-scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Top point scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Biggest overachiever: The Dolphins

Biggest underachiever: Sydney Roosters

Most improved player: Jeral Skelton

Rookie of the year: Isaiah Iongi

Nick Splitter

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners up: Manly Sea Eagles

Minor premiers: Cronulla Sharks

Wooden spoon: Canberra Raiders

Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes

Top try-scorer: Sunia Turuva

Top point scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Biggest overachiever: Manly Sea Eagles

Biggest underachiever: Sydney Roosters

Most improved player: Stefano Utoikamanu

Rookie of the year: Robert Toia

Xander Gee

Premiers: Cronulla Sharks

Runners up: Melbourne Storm

Minor premiers: Melbourne Storm

Wooden spoon: Sydney Roosters

Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes

Top try-scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Top point scorer: Nick Meaney

Biggest overachiever: Newcastle Knights

Biggest underachiever: Sydney Roosters

Most improved player: Max Plath

Rookie of the year: Owen Pattie