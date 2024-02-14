Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has suggested it's time to move on after an off-field incident involving Adam Reynolds and Patrick Carrigan on Sunday evening.

The duo were out with teammates having drinks following a fan day when they were involved in a brawl which was videoed and rapidly circulated on social media.

The players - who are both part of the club's leadership group - fronted the media yesterday to express their embarrassement over the incident.

Walters, meanwhile, took to SEN Radio to say the club are only expecting a fine rather than suspensions, and that the players get on perfectly fine.

“Thankfully, there's some football this weekend because it'll be a good distraction,” Walters told SENQ 693.

“The boys were more than happy to own what they had done rather than try to hide from it.

“There is nothing to this. They get on famously (and) I felt sorry for the boys because I know how good friends they are.

“They made a poor decision on Sunday night and they are paying the consequences for that decision.

“I'm no angel myself (but) it's just one of those things that has unfortunately happened and we are getting on with things.

“I'm just expecting a fine which the men involved are totalling in agreeance with.”

Reports suggest the NRL integrity unit will hold an identical line of thought, with a fine the most likely outcome instead of suspending either player which would cost them a trip to Las Vegas, where the Broncos open the season as part of a historic double-header against the Sydney Roosters.