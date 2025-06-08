South Sydney Rabbitohs English half Lewis Dodd may have only registered three NRL games to his name over the first half of his inaugural year down under, but the club are not looking to move him on.

That's the view of his manager Peter Menicou.

Dodd joined the Rabbitohs at the start of 2025 on a deal believed to be worth around $650,000 per year, but with injuries derailing his pre-season, and Jamie Humphreys catching the eye of Wayne Bennett and his coaching staff, Dodd has slipped well down the pecking order.

Speaking to News Corp, the Englishman's manager said Souths don't want Dodd to leave the club.

"For the moment, Souths are ok," said Menicou.

"If they do get to a position where they'd want us to look around, they said they'd let us know. But that's not the case at the moment.

"He's had a lot of injuries and is overdue for a bit of a break.

"He'll be trying his hardest. He wants to play NRL and he'll be giving it his best shot."

The halfback, an English representative before his shift to Australia, is fighting battles on several fronts at present as he tries to win a place in the national side for the end-of-year Ashes series.

That will be tough to do from reserve grade, where he played the bulk of his footy this year, coming up with four try assists, a try of his own, and six forced drop-outs in six appearances for the South Sydney NSW Cup outfit before Sunday afternoon's clash with Canberra.

Dodd is seemingly not only behind Humphreys at Redfern, but Jayden Sullivan as well, while there was a point Wayne Bennett opted to move Jack Wighton into the halves from the centres before starting Dodd.

His move to Australia has been nothing short of a failure to this point, but he will be hoping a sustained run of fitness has him in the reckoning to play more first-grade.

His signing was originally touted as the big play for the Rabbitohs heading into 2025 as they looked to fix their halfback issues by shipping Lachlan Ilias on, who is now in reserve grade at the St George Illawarra Dragons.