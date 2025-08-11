The Penrith Panthers may have made it clear that Luke Garner will see out the remainder of his contract, but the back-rower has admitted that he is still unsure of where his long-term future lies.

A premiership winner with the Panthers, Garner has been able to take his game to a new level over the past few seasons since arriving at the club at the beginning of 2023 from the Wests Tigers.

Showing his versatility in both the back-row and in the centres, he has made 16 appearances this season after being hampered by injuries and also on the fringe of the first-grade side during 2023 and 2024.

Although Garner is contracted for at least another 12 months, he will be able to test the open market on November 1, along with over 100 other players, as he looks to secure his long-term rugby league future.

Zero Tackle understands that the Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons were all interested in his services after he was granted permission by the Panthers to speak with rivals, before the club confirmed he would see out the remainder of his contract.

Speaking during the week, Garner opened up on the constant media speculation surrounding his future but confirmed that he is "not sure" where he will be in 2027.

"I'll be here again next year, which is really exciting. I didn't want to leave in the first place, and I'll still be here, which is nice," Garner said.

"I was just seeing to have a look and I thought it might have been a bit more security for myself out there, but deep down I really didn't want to go.

"It was just a little bit of a look around, and the club was gracious enough to let me do that, but at the end of the day, I'll be here next year.

"Not sure where I'll be the year after next."