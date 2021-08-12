The Gold Coast Titans will retain Kevin Proctor at the club for the 2022 season.

The club revealed on Thursday afternoon that the veteran second rower and current club co-captain has had the option in his contract for 2022 activated.

Proctor, a veteran of 271 games, moved to the Titans from the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2017 season and while he hasn't risen to the lofty heights of his stint in Melbourne, has still been a consistently solid performer.

The 32 year old has also been a mainstay in the New Zealand side, playing 22 Tests, including their most recent contests before COVID brought a halt to international rugby league.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said the experience Proctor provides will be vital.

“Kevin’s competitiveness and drive to see our Club to be successful is one of the big reasons that we wanted to keep him around this group for another season.

“We’ve got some great young talent in David Fifita (21), Moeaki Fotuaika (21), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (21) and Beau Fermor (22) and having someone of KP’s experience will aid their development.

“He sets such high standards at training and he’ll have an important role to play in our squad next season.”

The Titans are currently sitting seventh on the premiership table, but have a difficult two weeks ahead against the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm, with wins vital as they push to play finals footy.