Following reports that star international winger Murray Taulagi is unlikely to be granted a contract extension, whispers have emerged linking a second North Queensland Cowboys player with an exit from the club.

After failing to reach expectations in 2025, the Cowboys are set to make several changes to their roster over the next couple of seasons if they are to climb themselves off the bottom half of the ladder and Todd Payten can keep his job as head coach.

Although he has been one of their best performers in recent seasons, whispers have emerged that the future of fullback Scott Drinkwater "isn't secure" despite him being contracted for another two years until the end of 2027.

This comes as the Cowboys look to reclaim a spot in the NRL Finals series and also try to retain Jaxon Purdue who may be shifted into the No.1 jersey in the coming years if he decides to re-sign with the club.

"Scott Drinkwater's future beyond his current deal isn't secure," News Corp journalist David Riccio said on the Code NRL podcast.

"When you hear that, it means there might be some leverage or mediation potentially about Scotty getting out of that contract at the Cowboys earlier than what it actually runs for."

A member of the 2015 Australian Schoolboys side, Drinkwater has featured in 143 matches for the club since he first arrived in 2019 after a short stint with the Melbourne Storm.

Still only 28 and not showing any signs of slowing down, he scored 184 points, made 16 line-breaks, 3,550 running metres and 87 tackle busts as well as providing 24 try assists during this year's campaign.