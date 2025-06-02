The North Queensland Cowboys have reportedly set their sights on another hooker as they look to secure a replacement for NSW Blues dummy-half Reece Robson.

The current dummy-half of the NSW Blues, Robson will leave for the Sydney Roosters at the end of the year giving the Cowboys and coach Todd Payten less than 12 months to find a quality replacement to take over from in the No.9 jumper.

Yet to find a hooker to accompany Scott Drinkwater, Tom Dearden and Jaxon Purdue in the spine for next season, they have previously been linked to trio Jayden Brailey, Tyson Smoothy, Tanah Boyd, Billy Walters, Brad O'Neill, Danny Walker and Reed Mahoney.

Recently missing out on Brailey, Boyd and Smoothy, another name has emerged as a possible replacement to take over from Robson next season.

According to The Courier-Mail, the Cowboys have been linked to off-contract Brisbane Broncos dummy-half Cory Paix for 2026, despite his agent confirming to the publication that he has met with Broncos officials for preliminary contract talks.

“I need to go out and play some good footy first before I get a contract,” Paix said last week.

“I came here straight out of school and even during school I was part of the junior academy.

“It (Broncos) means the world. I have got my family close by and obviously the Broncos have spent a lot of time on me developing me into the person and player I am.

“I did a lot of milestones here in my personal life. Brissie is home to me. I would love to be a Bronco for life but sometimes in life you don't always get what you want.”