The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their QLD Cup allocations for the 2025 season with several of their young players expected to feature in the reserve-grade competition.

Players in the Cowboys squad will be divided between the Mackay Cutters and Northern Pride after the two teams were confirmed as their affiliate side for the 2025 season.

The Cutters allocations are headlined by veterans Jason Taumalolo and Scott Drinkwater, while youngsters Jaxon Purdue, Mutua Brown, and Xavier Kerrisk are likely to make several appearances for them this season.

On the other hand, the Northern Pride are headlined by recruit John Bateman and Origin trio Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Robson and Murray Taulagi.

Although it may be hard to see these four players in reserve-grade, the likes of Braidon Burns, Zac Herdegen, Mason Kira and Zac Laybutt may feature for the side multiple times across the season.

The 2025 QLD Cup competition begins on Saturday, March 8. In their opening match, Mackay faces the PNG Hunters and the Northern Pride will take on Brisbane Tigers.

Mackay Cutters Allocations: Griffin Neame, Jaxson Paulo, Jaxon Purdue, Jason Taumalolo, Jeremiah Matautia, Kai O'Donnell, Karl Lawton, Matthew Watts, Mutua Brown, Reuben Cotter, Scott Drinkwater, Semi Valemei, Tom Dearden, Tom Mikaele, Viliami Vailea, Wil Sullivan, Xavier Kerrisk

Northern Pride Allocations: Braidon Burns, John Bateman, Emarly Bitungane, Jake Clifford, Tom Duffy, Harrison Edwards, Zac Herdegen, Coen Hess, Mason Kira, Kaiden Lahrs, Zac Laybutt, Nic Lenaz, Sam McIntyre, Jordan McLean, Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Robson, Jamal Shibasaki, Murray Taulagi, Robert Derby