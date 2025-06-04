The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed two re-signings as they prepare to rebuild their roster for the next few seasons.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Cowboys confirmed that they have re-signed outside backs duo Viliami Vailea and Zac Laybutt on new two-year deals for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.

A graduate of the Cowboys Young Guns program, Zac Laybutt - the brother of former Cowboy Kyle Laybutt - has made ten appearances in first grade since his debut in 2023.

While he only featured twice this season, he is only 23 years old and spent most of last season sidelined with an ACL injury he endured in Round 5.

On the other hand, Viliami Vailea has made 11 appearances this season, scoring two tries, making 27 tackle busts and two line-breaks and averaging 129 running metres per game.

A former centre for the New Zealand Warriors, he arrived at the Cowboys last season and has solidified his spot in the back-line.

"We are glad to have locked up two young key components of our backline in a period where there is significant competition for talent in the NRL," Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

"We look forward to Zac and Viliami continuing their development in Cowboys jerseys.

"We got a taste of what Zac was capable of last year before he was injured. He is a classy ball player who could also potentially play in the halves if needed, and we believe he will have a long and successful future at our club.

"Viliami has made the right centre spot his own over the past 18 months. He has a great carry out of his own end, reads defence well and has improved his ability to put his winger away."